ECHL Transactions - April 8
April 8, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, April 8, 2022:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Allen:
Dawson Butt, F
Fort Wayne:
Mario Culina, G
Reading:
Ryan Carlson, D
Trois-Rivières:
Felix-Olivier Chouinard, D
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Delete Tyler Irvine, F recalled by Utica [4/7]
Allen:
Add Corey Durocher, F signed contract, added to active roster
Atlanta:
Delete Tim Davison, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/28)
Cincinnati:
Add Graeme Brown, D activated from reserve
Delete Zac Hermann, D placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Jordan Papirny, G signed ATO, added to active roster
Add Darien Kielb, D activated from reserve
Delete Kylor Wall, D placed on reserve
Indy:
Add Canon Pieper, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Griff Jeszka, F activated from reserve
Delete Karl El-Mir, F placed on reserve
Delete Chad Yetman, F recalled by Rockford
Iowa:
Add Trevin Kozlowski, G activated from reserve
Delete Corbin Kaczperski, G placed on reserve
Maine:
Add Brendan Robbins, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Liam Folkes, F activated from reserve
Delete Patrick Shea, F placed on reserve
Delete Mathew Santos, F loaned to Providence [4/7]
Orlando:
Add Amir Miftakhov, G assigned from Syracuse by Tampa Bay
Delete Amir Miftakhov, G placed on reserve
Delete Brian Bowen, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/2)
Reading:
Add Darion Hanson, G signed contract, added to active roster
Add Jackson Cressey, F activated from reserve
Delete Tyler Kirkup, F placed on reserve
Delete Hayden Hawkey, G placed on reserve
Toledo:
Add Chris Martenet, D activated from reserve
Delete Cole Fraser, D placed on reserve
Trois-Rivières:
Add Josh Brook, D assigned from Laval by Montreal (a.m.)
Add Olivier Archambault, F activated from reserve
Delete Jonathan Joannette, F placed on reserve
Tulsa:
Add Eddie Matsushima, F activated from reserve
Delete Alex Gilmour, F placed on reserve
