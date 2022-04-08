ECHL Transactions - April 8

April 8, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, April 8, 2022:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Allen:

Dawson Butt, F

Fort Wayne:

Mario Culina, G

Reading:

Ryan Carlson, D

Trois-Rivières:

Felix-Olivier Chouinard, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Delete Tyler Irvine, F recalled by Utica [4/7]

Allen:

Add Corey Durocher, F signed contract, added to active roster

Atlanta:

Delete Tim Davison, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/28)

Cincinnati:

Add Graeme Brown, D activated from reserve

Delete Zac Hermann, D placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Jordan Papirny, G signed ATO, added to active roster

Add Darien Kielb, D activated from reserve

Delete Kylor Wall, D placed on reserve

Indy:

Add Canon Pieper, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Griff Jeszka, F activated from reserve

Delete Karl El-Mir, F placed on reserve

Delete Chad Yetman, F recalled by Rockford

Iowa:

Add Trevin Kozlowski, G activated from reserve

Delete Corbin Kaczperski, G placed on reserve

Maine:

Add Brendan Robbins, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Liam Folkes, F activated from reserve

Delete Patrick Shea, F placed on reserve

Delete Mathew Santos, F loaned to Providence [4/7]

Orlando:

Add Amir Miftakhov, G assigned from Syracuse by Tampa Bay

Delete Amir Miftakhov, G placed on reserve

Delete Brian Bowen, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/2)

Reading:

Add Darion Hanson, G signed contract, added to active roster

Add Jackson Cressey, F activated from reserve

Delete Tyler Kirkup, F placed on reserve

Delete Hayden Hawkey, G placed on reserve

Toledo:

Add Chris Martenet, D activated from reserve

Delete Cole Fraser, D placed on reserve

Trois-Rivières:

Add Josh Brook, D assigned from Laval by Montreal (a.m.)

Add Olivier Archambault, F activated from reserve

Delete Jonathan Joannette, F placed on reserve

Tulsa:

Add Eddie Matsushima, F activated from reserve

Delete Alex Gilmour, F placed on reserve

