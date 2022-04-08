Everblades Hit South Carolina for First of Two

ESTERO, Fla. - Four games remain on the Florida Everblades' regular-season schedule and the ECHL South Division's top seed in the 2022 ECHL Kelly Cup Playoffs remains in the balance. Following a 7-1 shellacking of the host Atlanta Gladiators on Wednesday, the Blades are tied with the Glads for first place in the ECHL South. Before those squads hook up for a pair of games to close out the regular season next week, the Everblades will take to the ice for two contests against the South Carolina Stingrays in North Charleston Coliseum Friday and Saturday nights.

THE OPPONENT: The South Carolina Stingrays (26-36-6-0) are in sixth place in the ECHL South, leading the seventh place Norfolk Admirals (26-36-2-3) by the narrowest of margins in point percentage, .426 to .419. The Stingrays are riding a five-game winning streak and sport a 7-3 mark in their last 10 games. During their five-game winning streak, the Rays have prevailed in four one-goal games, including three victories in overtime.

THE SERIES: Florida has won all six meetings against the Stingrays this season, including victories in both games played in North Charleston. Joe Pendenza (4 G, 4 A) and Blake Winiecki (3 G, 5 A) have registered a team-high eight points versus the Rays, while John McCarron (4 G, 3 A) is right behind them with seven points. In goal, Parker Gahagen leads the way with a 4-0 record and a 2.23 GAA. Coupled with victories in the final two regular-season games between the clubs in 2020-21, the Everblades have won the past eight regular-season games against the Rays, with five of the eight victories coming in regulation time.

SOUTH DIVISION PLAYOFF PICTURE: Florida, Atlanta and Jacksonville have all clinched spots in the upcoming Kelly Cup Playoffs, with the Everblades and Gladiators battling for top two seeds in some order. Jacksonville (37-25-3-2, 79 points) is in third place with a .590 points percentage. The battle for the fourth and final playoff spot between Greenville (30-27-5-4, 69 points) and Orlando (32-29-6-1, 71 points) and has been a see-saw affair, as those clubs are neck and neck with Greenville leading the way with a .523 points percentage while Orlando sports a .522 points percentage. The Solar Bears have three games remaining while the Swamp Rabbits have six games remaining and will meet just once more this season.

GAHAGEN DOMINATES AGAIN: With 23 saves in Wednesday's 7-1 triumph in Atlanta, Everblades' goaltender Parker Gahagen extended his personal winning streak to five games, longest by a Blade netminder this season, with the string dating back to March 26. Gahagen (18-9-2-1) ranks third among ECHL netminders with a 2.19 GAA, just 0.05 out of the top spot and 0.02 out of second. His .920 save percentage ranks third in the loop. Over his five-game winning streak Gahagen has tallied a 1.57 GAA and a .940 save percentage. Dating back to March 1, Gahagen has compiled a 6-2-1-0 record with a 1.91 GAA and a .921 save mark.

NEW BLADES LEAD THE DIRTY DOZEN: In Wednesday's 7-1 win over Atlanta, 12 different Everblades factored into the scoring as the team posted a season-high in goals scored. For recent roster additions Matteo Gennaro (1 G, 1 A), Lukas Kaelble (2 A), Darik Angeli (2 A) and Naples native Zach Solow (1 G, 1 A), their two-point performances marked their first multiple-point games in Everblade sweaters this season. The quartet joined Levko Koper (2 G) and John McCarron (1 G, 1 A).

SPEAKING OF CAPTAIN EVERBLADE: Having recently made his 400th overall appearance as a Florida Everblade, Captain John McCarron keeps steamrolling towards the top of all major categories in the franchise record book. McCarron, who earlier this season became the Everblades' all-time career record holder in goals (150 regular season, 168 overall) and points (347 regular season, 393 overall) is nearing the top spot in assists. With 200 regular-season assists and 228 overall helpers, McCarron is closing in on Tom Buckley's regular-season (207) and overall (230) records. Johnny Mac is seven regular-season assists and two overall apples shy of the career records that Buckley set as a Blade from 1999 through 2004.

NEXT UP IN THE SWAMP: Following the upcoming four-game road trip, the Everblades will head back to Estero to close out the regular season with two games against the Atlanta Gladiators that may have a major impact in the Kelly Cup Playoffs picture. The Gladiators will be in town Friday, April 15 at 7:30 pm and Saturday, April 16 at 7:00 pm. The final regular-season games will feature some wonderful promotional activities.

WHO: Florida Everblades vs. South Carolina Stingrays

WHERE: North Charleston Coliseum (North Charleston, SC)

WHEN: Friday, April 8 at 7:05 pm

BROADCAST: Watch every Florida Everblades game on FloHockey.TV. Listen to the exciting game action on ESPN Southwest Florida on 770 AM, 98.1 FM, 104.3 FM and online at https://espnswfl.com.

