Gooch Scores Two as Royals Win Series Opener over Maine
April 8, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release
The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, defeated the Maine Mariners, 4-1, Friday, Apr. 8 at Santander Arena. Royals goaltender Darion Hanson saved 22 of 23 shots in his professional debut while Mariners goalie Jeremy Brodeur saved all 12 shots he faced after coming in relief for Stefanos Lekkas who allowed three goals on ten shots.
Reading jumped out to a commanding three-goal lead in the first period. Trevor Gooch earned his ninth multi-goal game of the season minutes into the period for his team leading 31st and 32nd goals of the season. Brayden Low extended Reading's lead on a developing 3-on-2 break into Maine's zone. Low received a cross ice pass from Grant Cooper and snapped a shot across Lekkas' body for his 17th goal of the season.
The opening period included a split save by Hanson on a breakaway dangle by Brendan Robbins that trickled towards the goal line after tipping off of Hanson's right pad. The puck was kicked into the net after a scrum ensued in Hanson's crease that sent Reading's net off of its moorings. After a brief review, the officials' call stood as a no goal and sent the game into the second period with Reading in the lead, 3-0.
Maine answered back with the lone goal in the second period. Pascal Laberge tapped in a rebound off of a shot from Andrew Peski. Hanson made the initial save but gave a rebound to Laberge who scored with strong positioning in front of Reading's crease to cut Reading's lead down, 3-1.
The Royals held Maine to nine shots in the third period and sealed the game on an empty net goal by Frank DiChiara for his 15th goal of the season. The home victory earned Reading's first win against Maine (1-2) this season as well as improved their point streak to six games (5-0-1).
The Royals host the Mariners Saturday, Apr. 9, at 7:00 p.m. at Santander Arena.
