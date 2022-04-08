Oilers Win Series Finale over Thunder

April 8, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release







TULSA, OK. - Wichita traveled to the BOK Center on Friday night to close out its season-series against Tulsa. The Thunder fell 8-2 to the Oilers in the series finale.

Peter Crinella and Logan Fredericks led the way for the Thunder.

Joe Garreffa got things started early in the first period. He netted his first of three at 4:54 with a wrist shot down the slot to make it 1-0.

Carson Denomie tallied his first of two on the night at 17:04, taking a pass from Maxim Golod and beating Jake Theut to the short side to make it 2-0.

Theut left the game with just over a minute to go in the first. He was trying to play a loose puck near the top of the crease and collided with Eddie Matsushima. Olivier Rodrigue came on in relief.

Adam Pleskach increased the lead to 3-0 at 7:44 of the second. Garreffa fired a shot off Rodrigue that went right to Pleskach to the right of the net. He tallied a power play goal for his 21st of the season.

Crinella put the Thunder on the board at 9:22. Connor Walters came through the zone and took a shot from the left circle. Crinella pounced on a rebound and tallied his 27th of the year.

Jack Doremus scored just over a minute later to make it 4-1. Jarod Hilderman put a shot on net that got through Rodrigue just outside the crease. Doremus swept home the rebound for his 28th of the year.

At 13:43, Logan Fredericks cut the lead to 4-2. Ian Parker made a great pass to find him and Fredericks scored his 12th of the year.

Tulsa answered quickly as Garreffa found the net at 14:14. He came around a pick near the right circle, cut through the slot and beat Rodrigue for his second of the game. He tallied his hat trick at 17:07, scoring on a breakaway to make it 6-2.

Tulsa added two more in the third as Matsushima and Denomie found the net to close the scoring for the 8-2 win.

Connor Walters has points in back-to-back games. Stephen Johnson and Garrett Schmitz also added assists.

Wichita returns home on Saturday night to host Allen starting at 7:05 p.m.

