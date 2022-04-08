Kuffner's Third-Period Hat Trick Rocks K-Wings, 4-2

Coralville, Iowa - Ryan Kuffner tallied a hat trick and the last three goals of the game to carry the Iowa Heartlanders to a 4-2 come-from-behind win over the Kalamazoo Wings Friday at Xtream Arena. It was the third hat trick of the Heartlanders' inaugural season and second in the last two weeks (Kris Bennett, 3/25). All three Kuffner goals came in the third period in a 12-minute span, including the game-sealing, empty-net strike with less than a minute to go.

The Heartlanders trailed, 2-0, before scoring four unanswered to claim the victory.

Kuffner's first strike tied the game, 2-2, with 12:42 remaining in the third period. Kuffner received a cross-post pass from Kris Bennett just inside the right-wing circle and tapped it past a diving Trevor Gorsuch. It marked the third game in a row with a goal.

The Princeton grad Kuffner then gave the Heartlanders the lead less than two minutes later. Kuffner took a shot from the left circle that was saved and the rebound kicked into the left corner. Riese Zmolek chased it down, fed it back to Kuffner in the slot, and he hammered it home.

Kris Bennett assisted on two of Kuffner's goals including the empty netter.

The first goal of the game for Iowa came from Luke Nogard at 11:37 of the first, cutting Kalamazoo's lead to 2-1. He sent the puck whizzing through two Wings defenders following a Zach White between-the-legs pass.

Trevin Kozlowski was fantastic in net for the Heartlanders in his first game this month. He tallied 26 saves in the win and was named the game's third star. Trevor Gorsuch took the loss for Kalamazoo with 35 denials on 38 shots.

