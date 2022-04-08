Kuffner's Third-Period Hat Trick Rocks K-Wings, 4-2
April 8, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Iowa Heartlanders News Release
Coralville, Iowa - Ryan Kuffner tallied a hat trick and the last three goals of the game to carry the Iowa Heartlanders to a 4-2 come-from-behind win over the Kalamazoo Wings Friday at Xtream Arena. It was the third hat trick of the Heartlanders' inaugural season and second in the last two weeks (Kris Bennett, 3/25). All three Kuffner goals came in the third period in a 12-minute span, including the game-sealing, empty-net strike with less than a minute to go.
The Heartlanders trailed, 2-0, before scoring four unanswered to claim the victory.
Kuffner's first strike tied the game, 2-2, with 12:42 remaining in the third period. Kuffner received a cross-post pass from Kris Bennett just inside the right-wing circle and tapped it past a diving Trevor Gorsuch. It marked the third game in a row with a goal.
The Princeton grad Kuffner then gave the Heartlanders the lead less than two minutes later. Kuffner took a shot from the left circle that was saved and the rebound kicked into the left corner. Riese Zmolek chased it down, fed it back to Kuffner in the slot, and he hammered it home.
Kris Bennett assisted on two of Kuffner's goals including the empty netter.
The first goal of the game for Iowa came from Luke Nogard at 11:37 of the first, cutting Kalamazoo's lead to 2-1. He sent the puck whizzing through two Wings defenders following a Zach White between-the-legs pass.
Trevin Kozlowski was fantastic in net for the Heartlanders in his first game this month. He tallied 26 saves in the win and was named the game's third star. Trevor Gorsuch took the loss for Kalamazoo with 35 denials on 38 shots.
The final home game of Iowa's regular season is Fan Appreciation Night, presented by Steindler Orthopedic Clinic at 7:00 p.m. against Indy, with a trading card giveaway presented by the Iowa City Area Sports Commission. There will be discounted Heartlander lager and other select beer.
Iowa will wear the team's brand-new third jerseys for the next two games. Replicas are available at The Silo Team Store and at shopheartlanders.com.
Tavern Blue Fore Packs are available for all home games this season, which includes four tickets, four hot dogs, four sodas, VIP Parking and discounts from Tavern Blue restaurant. Tickets for the game are also available by calling 319-569-PUCK.
The Heartlanders Season ticket memberships, group tickets, mini-plans, flex vouchers and single-game tickets are available for the Heartlanders inaugural season by calling 319-569-GOAL and visiting iowaheartlanders.com/tickets.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from April 8, 2022
- Oilers Win Series Finale over Thunder - Wichita Thunder
- Gooch Scores Two as Royals Win Series Opener over Maine - Reading Royals
- Oilers Close Season Series with Wichita with Dominant Win - Tulsa Oilers
- Kuffner's Third-Period Hat Trick Rocks K-Wings, 4-2 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Walleye Offense Dominates in 6-2 Win over Komets - Toledo Walleye
- Lions Start Final Road Trip of the Regular Season with a Shutout Win - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Stingrays Streak Halts at Five in Friday Loss - South Carolina Stingrays
- Rush Come up Short in Greenville, 6-3 - Rapid City Rush
- Neiley Tabs Only Goal for Glads in 4-1 Slide - Atlanta Gladiators
- Nachbaur Net Hat-Trick, Rabbits Run Past Rush 6-3 - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Everblades Win Fourth Straight, 5-1 over Stingrays - Florida Everblades
- Royals Early Goal Spurt Buries Mariners - Maine Mariners
- Defense, Goaltending, Discipline Shine in 2-1 Win - Wheeling Nailers
- Third Period Comeback Not Enough as the Fuel Fall 2-1 to Wheeling - Indy Fuel
- Cyclones Rally, But Fall Short, 3-2 - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Growlers Take Down Cyclones 3-2 - Newfoundland Growlers
- ECHL Transactions - April 8 - ECHL
- Everblades Hit South Carolina for First of Two - Florida Everblades
- Royals Open Three-Game Home Series vs. Mariners - Reading Royals
- Game Notes: at Greenville - Rapid City Rush
- Lightning Reassign Amir Miftakhov to Solar Bears - Orlando Solar Bears
- Lions Begin Crucial Homestretch - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Wichita Heads to Tulsa Tonight for Final Regular Season Meeting - Wichita Thunder
- Grizzlies Gameday: Utah Can Clinch Playoff Spot - Utah Grizzlies
- Glads Start Weekend against Icemen - Atlanta Gladiators
- Game Day Preview: Americans Face KC for the Final Time this Season - Allen Americans
- Solar Bears Erupt for Seven Goals in Victory over Admirals - Orlando Solar Bears
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Iowa Heartlanders Stories
- Kuffner's Third-Period Hat Trick Rocks K-Wings, 4-2
- Stevens Gets 1st Pro Goal, Wheeling Wins, 6-4
- Iowa Heartlanders Unveil New Third Jerseys
- Heartlanders Prepare for Final Regular Season Home Stand After Road Loss in Indy
- Iowa Can't Catch Cincinnati in 5-2 Loss