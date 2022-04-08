Neiley Tabs Only Goal for Glads in 4-1 Slide

April 8, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release







DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators (42-23-3-1) fell to the Jacksonville Icemen (38-25-3-2) by a score of 4-1 at Gas South Arena on the Ortho Sport & Spine Physicians Home Ice on Friday night. Eric Neiley recorded the lone goal for the Glads early in the second period.

First Star: Abbott Girduckis (JAX) - game-winning goal

Second Star: Brendan Harris (JAX) - two assists

Third Star: Eric Neiley (ATL) - goal

Jacksonville started the scoring early in the first period after Sam Sternschein cashed in on a rebound opportunity (1:15).

The Icemen took a 2-0 lead midway through the first period on a five-on-three power play when Abbott Girduckis slotted one in the back of the net (8:35).

Craig Martin gave Jacksonville a 3-0 advantage after he scored a shorthanded goal late in the first period (13:56).

The Gladiators cut the deficit down to 3-1 early in the second period when Eric Neiley skated down the length of the ice and blasted a wrister from a sharp angle past Jacksonville goaltender Charles Williams (3:05).

Jacksonville found the back of the net late in the third period after Sean Giles scored on an empty net to seal the 4-1 victory.

Atlanta goaltender Joe Murdaca finished the night saving 30 of 33 shots in his direction.

The Gladiators take the ice again Saturday night against the Jacksonville Icemen at 7:30 PM at Gas South Arena.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 8, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.