Neiley Tabs Only Goal for Glads in 4-1 Slide
April 8, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release
DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators (42-23-3-1) fell to the Jacksonville Icemen (38-25-3-2) by a score of 4-1 at Gas South Arena on the Ortho Sport & Spine Physicians Home Ice on Friday night. Eric Neiley recorded the lone goal for the Glads early in the second period.
First Star: Abbott Girduckis (JAX) - game-winning goal
Second Star: Brendan Harris (JAX) - two assists
Third Star: Eric Neiley (ATL) - goal
Jacksonville started the scoring early in the first period after Sam Sternschein cashed in on a rebound opportunity (1:15).
The Icemen took a 2-0 lead midway through the first period on a five-on-three power play when Abbott Girduckis slotted one in the back of the net (8:35).
Craig Martin gave Jacksonville a 3-0 advantage after he scored a shorthanded goal late in the first period (13:56).
The Gladiators cut the deficit down to 3-1 early in the second period when Eric Neiley skated down the length of the ice and blasted a wrister from a sharp angle past Jacksonville goaltender Charles Williams (3:05).
Jacksonville found the back of the net late in the third period after Sean Giles scored on an empty net to seal the 4-1 victory.
Atlanta goaltender Joe Murdaca finished the night saving 30 of 33 shots in his direction.
The Gladiators take the ice again Saturday night against the Jacksonville Icemen at 7:30 PM at Gas South Arena.
