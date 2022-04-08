Solar Bears Erupt for Seven Goals in Victory over Admirals

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears (32-29-6-1) put on their best offensive performance of the season as the team exploded for a 7-4 victory over the Norfolk Admirals (26-37-2-3) on Thursday night at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center.

After the Solar Bears finished the first period tied 1-1, Orlando pulled ahead with a pair of goals in the second frame as Tye Felhaber scored for the third consecutive game, and Aaron Luchuk netted his first of two goals for the evening to make it 3-1.

The two teams combined for seven goals in the third period, as Luchuk scored again for Orlando. Tyler Bird added the eventual game-winner, while Luke McInnis and Shawn Element also tallied for the Solar Bears in a four-goal third period that matched a season-high.

As a result of the win and a Greenville victory over Rapid City, Orlando (.522, three games remaining) remains in fifth place behind the Swamp Rabbits (.523, six games remaining) in the South Division, with a Magic Number of nine points (combined points earned by Orlando and/or lost by Greenville) needed to qualify for the 2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs.

BOX SCORE

1st Period

ORL Goal: Dmitry Semykin (3) at 3:43. Assisted by Tyler Bird and Ross Olsson.

NOR Goal: Ryan Valentini (18) [PP] at 16:53. Assisted by Daniel Brickley and Alex Tonge.

SHOTS: ORL 13, NOR 12

2nd Period

ORL Goal: Tye Felhaber (7) at 2:33. Assisted by Luke McInnis and Luke Boka.

ORL Goal: Aaron Luchuk (17) at 6:05. Assisted by Odeen Tufto and Luke McInnis.

SHOTS: ORL 19, NOR 7

3rd Period

NOR Goal: Marley Quince (7) at 0:44. Assisted by Noah Corson and Elijah Vilio.

ORL Goal: Aaron Luchuk (18) at 1:26.

ORL Goal: Tyler Bird (17) at 2:49. Assisted by Steven Oleksy and Ross Olsson.

NOR Goal: Elijah Vilio (11) at 8:25. Assisted by Noah Corson and Joe Widmar.

ORL Goal: Luke McInnis (8) at 9:02. Assisted by Odeen Tufto and Aaron Luchuk.

NOR Goal: Brett Van Os (12) at 9:23. Assisted by Chase Harwell.

ORL Goal: Shawn Element (4) [EN] at 19:51. Assisted by Steven Oleksy.

SHOTS: ORL 12, FLA 12

Goaltending

ORL: Brad Barone, 27-for-31

NOR: Dylan Wells, 37-for-43

NOTABLES:

Orlando concluded its regular season series with Norfolk with a 4-3-1-0 record.

Luchuk finished the night with three points (2g-1a) in his 100th career game with Orlando; the forward has 112 points (46g-66a), which ties him with Jacob Cepis for sixth in franchise scoring.

Brad Barone earned his 23rd victory of the season, matching Clint Windsor (2020-21) for the club record for the most wins by a goaltender in a season.

McInnis matched his career-highs of three points and two assists.

Bird recorded a goal and an assist.

Steven Oleksy, Ross Olsson and Odeen Tufto each collected a pair of assists.

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears return to action when they close out their regular season home schedule against the Jacksonville Icemen on Tuesday, April 12 at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center.

