Oilers Close Season Series with Wichita with Dominant Win

TULSA, OK - The Oilers won 8-2 against the Wichita Thunder on Friday night at the BOK Center to close the season series 8-3-0-1 in Tulsa's favor.

Joe Garreffa opened the scoring for the second time this week, wheeling to the high slot before beating Jake Theut. 4:54 in. Carson Denomie extended the lead to 2-0 with 2:56 left in the frame, roofing a snap shot after a deft feed from Max Golod.

Adam Pleskach made it a 3-0 lead 7:44 into the second period, tapping home a rebound past Olivier Rodrigue. Less than two minutes later, Peter Crinella roofed a rebound of his own, bringing the score line 3-1 in Tulsa's favor. Jack Doremus restored Tulsa's three-goal lead 1:27 later, depositing a trickling puck from inside the crease. Logan Fredricks scored his 12th of the season 13:43 into the period, cutting the score to 4-2. Garreffa logged his second of the game 31 seconds later, bringing the score 5-2 in Tulsa's favor. Garreffa completed the hat trick with 2:53 left in the second period.

Eddie Matsushima extended the lead to five goals, roofing his chance over Rodrigue and earning a five-point night. Denomie closed the score line 8-2 with 5:40 left, sneaking a shot through traffic to keep the Oilers perfect on the power play on the night.

Daniel Mannella stopped 20 of 22 chances, with Tulsa, outshooting the Thunder 52-22 in the game.

The Oilers head to Rapid City for the first game of a three-game set on Wednesday, April 13 at 8:05 p.m. CT.

