Everblades Win Fourth Straight, 5-1 over Stingrays

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Florida Everblades (40-19-6-4) scored two second-period goals and never trailed in a 5-1 victory over the South Carolina Stingrays (26-37-6-0) Friday night at North Charleston Coliseum. Five different Everblades scored goals, while Dylan Vander Esch and John McCarron each registered two assists to lead Florida to their fourth consecutive win.

For McCarron, the assists raised his team-high total to 40 and gave Captain Everblade a share of the franchise record of 230 career assists in all games, including playoffs, matching the standard originally established by Tom Buckley from 1999 through 2004.

Blake Winiecki opened the scoring just 4:04 into the contest, converting a feed from McCarron in between the circles for his team-leading 30th goal of the season as the Everblades jumped out to a 1-0 lead.

For the Stingrays, Justin Florek picked up the equalizer at the 11:30 mark of the first, as he lifted the puck past Blades netminder Tomas Vomacka after whirling through traffic in the low slot.

After the Blades killed off the only penalty of the frame with three minutes to play, the teams took a 1-1 score into the first intermission with Florida holding a 10-9 edge in shots on goal.

The stalemate continued deep into the second period, but Zach Solow regained the lead for the Everblades, one-timing a pass from Vander Esch while camped out in the right circle at 13:52 of the middle frame. Matteo Gennaro also picked up an assist on Solow's third goal of the season.

Lukas Kaelble provided the Everblades with some extra cushion, scoring his first professional goal with 1:34 left in the second. Kaelble banged home the puck to give the good guys a 3-1 edge after two periods. Jordan Sambrook logged an assist, while Vander Esch picked up his second helper of the evening. Florida claimed a 14-9 edge in shots in the middle period as the tide turned in the visitors' favor.

Nathan Perkovich added a third unanswered goal, his 16th of the year, at 9:46 of the final period to extend the Florida lead to 4-1. Winiecki and McCarron picked up the assists.

Alex Aleardi added an empty-net goal, his 29th tally of the season, with 56 seconds to play to close out the scoring at 5-1. The Blades outshot South Carolina 11-2 in the third period to end the night ahead 35-20.

Vomacka (10-9-3-2) turned in 19 saves to earn his 10th win of the season for the Everblades and put a halt to the Stingrays' five-game winning streak.

The Blades' four-game road trip concludes on Saturday, as the Blades and Stingrays hook up for the series finale at 6:05 pm.

Following Saturday's tilt, the Everblades will return to Hertz Arena for the final two games of the regular season on Friday, April 15 and Saturday, April 16 against the Atlanta Gladiators. Both Florida and Atlanta have already qualified for the 2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs and continue to battle for first place in the ECHL South Division. Friday's game is slated for 7:30 pm, while Saturday's regular-season finale gets underway at 7:00 pm.

