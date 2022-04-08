Game Day Preview: Americans Face KC for the Final Time this Season

Allen Americans defenseman Philip Beaulieu (left) vs. the Kansas City Mavericks

(Allen Americans, Credit: Dave Dudich) Allen Americans defenseman Philip Beaulieu (left) vs. the Kansas City Mavericks(Allen Americans, Credit: Dave Dudich)

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), wrap up a two-game series against the Kansas City Mavericks tonight at 7:05 pm. The Americans have beaten the Mavericks five straight times. Allen moved into third place in the Mountain Division with a win on Wednesday night, combined with Idaho's 4-1 loss to Utah. Tickets for all remaining home games are on sale NOW at the Americans Website or call 972-912-1000.

Allen Americans Tonight:

Pregame Show: 6:35 pm CST

Puck Drop: 7:05 pm CST

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels and Maurice Fitzgerald

Next Home Game: Wednesday, April 13 vs. Iowa.

Seven Goal Outburst: The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken, defeated the Kansas City Mavericks on Wednesday night by a score of 7-4 at CUTX Arena. Allen scored the final three goals of the game after KC battled back from a 4-2 deficit to even the game at 4-4. Jackson Leppard's second goal of the game at 16:59 of the third period put the Americans up for good, his 20th goal of the season. The Americans outshot the Mavericks in both the second and third frame and tied them in shots for the game 39-39. Luke Peressini stopped 35 shots and improved to 12-5-1 on the season.

Costello Misses Second Straight Game: Chad Costello missed the last two games for the Americans with an upper body injury. It will be the first time in his Americans career that he won't play all 72 games. Costello played three straight 72-game seasons in 2015, 2016 and 2017. Costello is fifth overall in the ECHL in scoring.

Dudek Big Night: JD Dudek had his best game in an Americans sweater scoring a goal and adding two helpers in a 7-4 win over the Kansas City Mavericks. Dudek scored his sixth goal of the season in the first period, and then assisted on Jackson Leppard's first period goal, and Ryan Lohin's third period goal.

Skeoch Set to Return: Americans defenseman Darian Skeoch served the final game of his three-game suspension on Wednesday night against Kansas City. He is set to make his return to the Allen lineup in the final game of a two-game set with KC.

Another Shorthanded Nightmare: The Americans gave up their 20th shorthanded goal of the season on Wednesday night against Kansas City. They lead the ECHL in shorthanded goals allowed.

Rookie Hits 20: Americans Rookie Forward Jackson Leppard scored his 19th and 20th goals of the season on Wednesday night. His 20th goal tied Jack Combs and Branden Troock for third overall on the team. Allen has five players with 20 or more goals.

Comparing Allen and KC:

Allen Americans:

Home: 18-12-2-0

Away: 14-14-5-1

Overall: 32-26-7-1

Last 10: 7-2-1-0

Allen Americans Team Leaders:

Goals: (26) Chad Costello

Assists: (42) Chad Costello

Points: (68) Chad Costello

+/-: (+19) Kris Myllari

PIM: (126) Spencer Asuchak

Kansas City Mavericks:

Home: 18-14-1-2

Road: 11-18-4-0

Overall: 29-32-5-2

Last 10: 2-5-2-1

Kansas City Mavericks Team Leaders:

Goals: (23) Nick Pastujov

Assists: (39) Marcus Crawford

Points: (51) Nick Pastujov

+/-: (+18) Nick Pastujov

PIM: (242) Mikael Robidoux.

