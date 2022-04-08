Glads Start Weekend against Icemen

DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators (42-22-3-1) meet the Jacksonville Icemen (37-25-3-2) tonight on the Ortho Sport & Spine Physicians Home Ice. Tonight will serve as the 10th of 11 meetings between the two teams this season. Atlanta holds a strong advantage in the season series with a 6-2-0-1 record against Jacksonville in the previous nine meetings. The Glads are 4-1-0-0 against the Icemen at home.

Scouting the Icemen

The Icemen have been sliding as of late and are just 3-6-1-0 in their last 10 games. Jacksonville took only two out of five games last week against a Norfolk team that currently sits well outside the postseason picture. On Wednesday, the Icemen fell 3-2 to a South Carolina club that also is slated to miss the playoffs. Craig Martin leads Jacksonville with 56 points (22G-34A). The Icemen remain one of the league's best defensive teams and allow a league-best 2.55 goals-against per game. They also have the third best penalty kill at 85.0%.

Last Time Out

Atlanta faltered in a 7-1 loss to the Florida Everblades on Wednesday. Gabe Guertler was the only Gladiator to find the back of the net.

Last Meeting

The Gladiators came back in a dramatic 5-4 overtime win against the Icemen on Mar. 20 in Jacksonville. The Gladiators trailed 4-0 early in the second period and then came back to score five unanswered goals. Mike Turner scored the overtime-winner in one of Atlanta's most memorable wins of the season.

Playoff Bound

The Gladiators clinched a spot in the 2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs with Friday's win against Greenville. Atlanta had missed the playoffs in five out of the last six seasons (not including 2019-20) and had not been to the postseason since 2017-18 under Chuck Weber.

Home Sweet Home

Atlanta is tied for the league lead with 24 home wins this season. The Glads are also tied for the ECHL's best home points percentage mark at .721. Atlanta has won seven of its last nine home games dating back to Feb. 6.

Extra Hockey Heroes

The Gladiators lead the league with 24 points when a game reaches overtime or a shootout. Atlanta is 6-3 when a game ends in overtime and 4-1 when a game finishes in a shootout. Four of the Glads' last eight games have reached overtime, with Atlanta winning each of those four contests.

WHEN: Friday, Apr. 8 at 7:30 PM ET

WHERE: Gas South Arena - Duluth, Ga.

WHO: Atlanta Gladiators vs Jacksonville Icemen

PROMOTION: Military & First Responders Night. The Glads are offering $15 tickets to any individuals who are a part of the military, police, fire department, and EMS/nurses.

BROADCAST: All Atlanta Gladiators games are broadcast live on the Gladiators Broadcast Network. Listen to the game online at Mixlr.com, or watch the game on FloHockey.TV.

