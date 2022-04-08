Royals Open Three-Game Home Series vs. Mariners

The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, play the Maine Mariners, Apr. 8 at 7:00 p.m. at Santander Arena. This is the third of six meetings between the two teams this regular season. The Mariners are 2-2-0-1 in their last five games while the Royals are on a five-game point streak with four wins in their last five games.

Reading fell to Maine in their last meeting, 2-1, on Saturday, Jan. 29 at Cross Insurance Arena. A 31 save performance by Jeremy Brodeur and multi-point game for Nick Master propelled the Mariners over the Royals at home. The Royals are 0-2-0-0 this season against Maine and hold a record of 4-3-1-0 against the Mariners dating back to the 2019-20 regular season.

Reading got on the board first late in the opening period when Jacob Pritchard tapped in a loose puck in Brodeur's crease after a scrum around the Mariners' net.

Halfway into the second period, the Mariner's tied the game with a sequence of crisp passing and a home-favoring bounce around the Royals' net. Mathew Santos and Nick Master connected in Reading's zone and delivered the puck to Cam Askew with a bank pass off the boards directly behind the Royals' net. Askew shot the puck past Kirill Ustimenko who saved 23 of 25 shots faced, to tie the game, 1-1.

The Mariners took the lead with a short-handed goal late in the third period. Master for his second point of the game to put Maine in front for good, 2-1.

The Royals hold first place in the North Division as they continue their four-game homestand all against North divisional opponents. Reading hoists a 40-16-7-2 record with a .685 point percentage. They sit ahead of the Newfoundland Growlers who are in second with a .664 point percentage. The divisional standings follow with Trois-Riviéres in third place with .516 point percentages while Worcester and Maine are tied for fourth place with .508 point percentages. Adirondack is in last place with a .417 point percentage in 66 games.

