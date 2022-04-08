Game Notes: at Greenville

GAME #67 at Greenville

4/8/22 | Bon Secours Wellness Arena | 7:05 P.M. EDT

LAST TIME OUT: The Rapid City Rush scored twice in the third period to tie the game and force overtime but Max Zimmer got the game-winning goal in the final minute of OT and the Greenville Swamp Rabbits beat the Rush in OT, 5-4, Thursday night at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Brett Gravelle had two goals for Rapid City in the OT loss.

CLINCHING SCENARIOS: The Rush can clinch a spot in the Kelly Cup Playoffs on Friday if any of the following scenarios occur. A Rapid City win combined with an Idaho loss of any kind would clinch playoff spot for the Rush. A Rapid City win combined with a Tulsa loss in regulation would also put the Rush in the playoffs. Additionally, if the Rush lose in overtime or in a shootout and Idaho loses in regulation, the Rush would punch their ticket. Rapid City has not qualified for the playoffs since the 2014-15 season, the first season it competed in the ECHL.

SAVE THE PUCK: Tyson Helgesen scored shorthanded in the third period on Thursday night to tie the game and eventually force overtime, his first professional goal and point. Helgesen has appeared in 10 games for the Rush after finishing his collegiate career at Mount Royal University in Calgary. He had also played four games in the AHL for the Hartford Wolf Pack in 2018 after his final season of junior with the Spokane Chiefs.

DOWN SOUTH: Friday's game against Greenville is the second of three scheduled between the two teams this week and the eighth game the Rush have played against a team in the South Division. In seven games against the Swamp Rabbits, Norfolk Admirals and Atlanta Gladiators, the Rush are 3-0-2-2. Nine of Rapid City's 12 out of division games will be played against teams in the South Division.

PENALTY ASSASSINS: The Rush went 2-for-2 on the penalty kill on Saturday and have now killed off 35 of the last 37 penalties they have committed. That includes a stretch of 23 in a row, that was snapped when Utah scored a power play goal in the third period on Saturday. Rapid City leads the ECHL in penalty kill percentage at 86%.

ODDS AND ENDS: Brett Gravelle recorded his fourth two-goal game of the season on Thursday. He leads the Rush with 25 goals on the year...Rapid City is now 5-11 in games that go past regulation and 5-6 in games decided during 3-on-3 overtime...the Rush have at least a point in 17 of their last 20 games...Calder Brooks had two assists on Thursday and extended his point streak to seven games. He has four goals and four assists during the life of his streak.

UP NEXT: The Rush and Swamp Rabbits will take Saturday off and return to action on Sunday afternoon. Puck drop is scheduled for 3:05 p.m. EDT at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

