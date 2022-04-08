Growlers Take Down Cyclones 3-2

The Newfoundland Growlers got the best of the Cincinnati Cyclones in the first ever meeting between these two teams in a 3-2 victory on Friday night at Mary Brown's Centre.

Gordie Green opened the scoring for Newfoundland on the man advantage under six minutes into the game as a Noel Hoefenmayer point shot missed the Cyclones goal before landing right on the stick of Green at the backdoor who made no mistake to put the Growlers up 1-0 after the 1st period.

Todd Skirving doubled the Newfoundland advantage with six minutes to go in the middle frame as he picked up a loose puck in the slot on a delayed penalty call and put a shot off the crossbar and into the net to make it 2-0 Growlers.

Dominic Franco replied for the Cyclones just 43 seconds later as he deflected a point shot past Chase Perry and into the Growlers goal to cut the visitors deficit in half. Newfoundland would take a 2-1 lead into the 3rd.

Lincoln Griffin brought things to level early in the third period as he was the beneficiary of a good Cyclones bounce, slotting home all alone at the backdoor to make it 2-2 with 14:26 left in regulation.

Jeremy McKenna reclaimed the Growlers lead midway through the final frame as he beat Sean Bonar in the slot on the power play to put Newfoundland ahead 3-2 with 9:57 left in the 3rd.

Thanks to some clutch stops from Perry and a strong defensive effort from the Growlers, Newfoundland would hold on to secure a 3-2 win.

Quick Hits

Chase Perry made 27 saves in the victory.

Newfoundland went 3/3 on the power play.

These two meet once again tomorrow evening at 7 pm.

Three Stars:

1. NFL - T. Skirving

2. NFL - J. McKenna

3. CIN - L. Griffin

