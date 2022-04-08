Nachbaur Net Hat-Trick, Rabbits Run Past Rush 6-3

GREENVILLE, S.C. - Justin Nachbaur's first career hat-trick was too much for the Rapid City Rush to overcome, as the Greenville Swamp Rabbits captured a 6-3 victory at Bon Secours Wellness Arena on Friday night.

Greenville, for the second night in a row, wasted little time finding the back of the net, as Ayden MacDonald tipped his 15th of the season into the Rapid City net at the 2:55 mark. The Swamp Rabbits quickly added to their lead at 4:17 as Justin Nachbaur sniped his eighth of the season into the net for a power-play goal. The offensive onslaught wasn't finished, as Greenville added a third tally, as Nachbaur sliced his second of the game into the net to give the Swamp Rabbits the 3-0 lead that would hold into the intermission.

In the second period, Nachbaur needed just 1:46 to complete his first career hat-trick and give the Swamp Rabbits the 4-0 advantage. After Greenville took a late-period penalty, Ben Freeman stole the puck from the Rapid City power-play unit and created a shorthanded breakaway, converting for his 10th of the season at 18:22.

Midway through the third period, Rapid City showed signs of life, as Brett Gravelle scored his 26th of the season at 9:37. Avery Peterson and Alec Butcher gave the Rush a chance with a pair of quick goals at 12:05 and 12:24 respective, bring a 5-3 score line to the contest. Greenville would ice the game at 14:40, a Bobby Russell one-timed his fifth goal of the season into the Rapid City net for the 6-3 lead that would hold to the final horn.

With the win, the Swamp Rabbits improve to 31-27-5-4, while the Rush fall to 34-23-6-5. Greenville holds sole possession of the fourth and final playoff spot with 5 games remaining in the regular season.

The Swamp Rabbits and the Rush rematch on Sunday afternoon at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in a 3:00 p.m. contest.

