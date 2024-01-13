Wichita, Cincinnati Round 2 Tonight

January 13, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release









Wichita Thunder forward Jason Pineo eyes the goal against the Cincinnati Cyclones

(Wichita Thunder) Wichita Thunder forward Jason Pineo eyes the goal against the Cincinnati Cyclones(Wichita Thunder)

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, closes its regular season-series tonight at 7:05 p.m. against Cincinnati at INTRUST Bank Arena.

This is the third and final meeting of the season between the Thunder and the Cyclones. All-time, Wichita is 3-4-3 against Cincinnati and 1-2-1 at home against the Cyclones.

Last night, the Cyclones earned a 4-3 overtime victory against the Thunder. With the overtime loss, Wichita sits alone in seventh place in the Mountain Division with 25 points. Cincinnati moved into fourth place with 35 points.

The Cyclones have points in four-straight games. Wichita snapped a six-game pointless streak and will look to snap a seven-game winless skid.

Roman Kinal has four points in his past three games and points in four out of his last five. He recorded the Teddy Bear Toss goal last night in the second period. The rookie out of UConn has 14 points (7g, 7a) in 34 games.

Jason Pineo tallied his fourth goal of the season last night to force overtime. Pineo has goals in two of the last three games.

Connor MacEachern recorded his second goal of the season last night. It was his first goal scored at home and first since November 8.

One bright spot for the Thunder continues to be the team's power play. Wichita improved to fourth at home, going 15-for-57 (26.3%) and third overall at 26.7% (31-for-116).

THUNDERBOLTS...Xavier Pouliot is tied for fourth with 23 minor penalties and third among rookies with 66 penalty minutes...Dillon Boucher and Kelly Bent are tied for second with six major penalties...Lleyton Moore is fourth in power play assists for rookies (8) and tied for fourth in power play points for rookies (10)...Ryan Finnegan is tied for first among rookies in shooting percentage (24%)...Wichita is 5-5-3 when scoring first...Wichita is 5-2-2 when leading after one...Wichita is 7-2-2 when leading after two...

CYCLONES NOTES - Jalen Smereck is tied for 10th in points (36), tied for first in assists (30) and tied for third in power play assists (12)...Patrick Polino leads the league with five shorthanded goals...Zack Andrusiak is fourth in shots (128)...

Tonight is Stick It To Cancer Night. Join us before the game for our annual Gold As Ice Charity Hockey Game. Doors open at 5 p.m. with the opening faceoff at 5:15 p.m. Get a commemorative Stick It To Cancer shirt and ticket for just $30.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.