Americans Look for the Series Win this Afternoon against Utah

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), play the final game of a three-game series this afternoon against the Utah Grizzlies. The season series is tied 3-3-0, after Utah's 6-2-win last night. Game time is 4:10 PM. Doors open at 3:00 PM CST.

Americans six-game winning streak snapped: The Utah Grizzlies put together a dominating performance on Friday night as they ended the Americans long winning streak. Utah built a 5-0 lead after forty minutes of play. Dylan Fitze was the number 1 star of the game with two goals and an assist. Brett Stapley finished runner up with two goals on three shots. Cole Gallant had two helpers in the win. On the Americans side nothing came until the third period when Easton Brodzinski scored his 15th goal of the season. Jordan-Ty Fournier scored late in the final period for his fourth of the year. Chase Perry got the start in net for the Americans. He allowed six goals on 29 shots. It was his first start since December 20th.

Orzeck's point streak halted: Americans defenseman Nolan Orzeck saw his point streak come to an end at five games. Over the five-game streak he had seven points total (2 goals and 5 assists). He is sixth overall on the Americans active roster in scoring with 18 points in 30 games. (4 goals and 14 assists).

Merilainen recalled by Ottawa: Senators prospect Leevi Merilainen was recalled by the Ottawa Senators on Friday and assigned to AHL Belleville. Merilainen won his sixth straight start on Wednesday night, with a 5-4 victory over the Utah Grizzlies. He had a 0.926 save percentage in 13 starts this season with the Americans.

Walker returned to the lineup on Friday: Johnny Walker had not appeared in a game since December 2nd due to injury. He returned to the Americans lineup Friday night and had five penalty minutes in 14 minutes of action.

Head-to-Head: The Americans are 3-3-0 against Utah this season. They are 2-1-0 at CUTX Event Center, and 1-2-0 on the road. Easton Brodzinski leads the Americans with five goals this season against the Grizzlies.

Power Play struggles: The Americans power play went 0-for-2 on Friday night. They have just one power play goal in their last 15 attempts.

Crone's assist extends streak: Americans forward Hank Crone assisted on Easton Brodzinski's 15th goal of the season on Friday night to extend his point streak to 16 games.

Comparing Allen and Utah

Allen Americans

Home: 7-9-0-0

Away: 10-9-1-0

Overall: 17-18-1-0

Last 10: 8-2-0-0

Allen Americans Leaders:

Goals: (16) Colby McAuley

Assists: (26) Hank Crone

Points: (40) Hank Crone

+/-: (+18) Blake Murray

PIM's: (72) Mikael Robidoux

Utah Grizzlies:

Home: 11-6-0-0

Away: 2-14-0-0

Overall: 13-20-0-0

Last 10: 5-5-0-0

Utah Grizzlies Leaders:

Goals: (12) Brandon Cutler

Assists: (22) Brett Stapley

Points: (30) Brett Stapley

+/-: (+10) Bryan Yoon

PIM's (51) Brandon Cutler

