Thunder Snaps Losing Skid on Saturday Night vs. Cyclones

January 13, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - Peter Bates and Michal Stinil each scored a pair of goals to lead Wichita past Cincinnati, 6-4, on Saturday night at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Stinil led the way with three points while Nick Nardella, Brayden Watts and Jake Wahlin each had two points. Georgi Romanov claimed the win, stopping 31 shots.

Cincinnati opened up the scoring at 2:59 of the first period. Nick Isaacson recorded his fifth of the year, beating Romanov under the arm to make it 1-0.

At 9:04, Jamie Rome tied the game at one. Nardella fired a shot from the blue line and Rome pounced on the rebound.

Zack Andrusiak re-gained the lead at 12:23. During a two-man advantage, he walked off the right wall and fired a shot through a screen for his 14th of the year.

In the second, Bates tied the game at two with a power play goal at 1:11. He stepped through a check in the slot and beat Olof Lindbom to the blocker side.

Lincoln Griffin scored a controversial goal at 5:41 to make it 3-2. During a net-mouth scramble, he put home a rebound that was originally waived off by the official. After video review, he overturned his call on the ice, which was for goalie interference.

Jay Dickman tied the game at three at 10:23. Watts found him across the blue paint and he beat Lindbom for his 15th of the year.

Stinil tallied his first of two at 18:15 and gave Wichita its first lead of the contest. He cut through the slot, caught a pass from Nardella and beat Lindbom for his 12th of the season to make it 4-3.

Bates added his second of the game to give the Thunder a two-goal advantage. He beat a defender off the end-wall and wrapped it through for his 20th of the year with a shorthanded tally to make it 5-3.

The Cyclones answered 17 seconds later, capitalizing on the same power play as Tim Doherty beat Romanov from in-close to make it 5-4.

Cincinnati pulled Lindbom with just over a minute left, but Stinil found an empty-net and ended the scoring.

Wichita went 1-for-7 on the man advantage. Cincinnati was 2-for-4 on the power play.

The Thunder snapped a seven-game winless skid and a five-game home winless streak.

Bates has three points in his last two games. Stinil recorded his fourth multi-goal game of the season. Jamie Rome tallied his first goal as a pro.

Wichita closes the weekend tomorrow afternoon at 4:05 p.m. against Utah.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Buy tickets for any game this season and come watch the 32nd year of Thunder hockey. Click here to purchase today.

Season tickets for the 2023-24 season are still on sale. Save money by reserving your seats for all the fast-paced, hard-hitting action of every game. Click here to learn more.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.