Cincinnati Drops One in Wichita
January 13, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release
WICHITA, KS - The Thunder bested the Cyclones 6-4 on home ice inside the Intrust Bank Arena. Wichita wins the regular season series against Cincinnati 2-1-0-0.
* Cincy got on the board first less than three minutes in with a Nick Isaacson wrist shot. After Wichita tied the game 1-1, Zack Andrusiak picked up a 5-on-3 power play goal to give the 'Clones the lead right back.
* In the second period, Thunder leading scorer Peter Bates converted on a 5-on-3 power play as well. Cincinnati got the lead right back with help from Lincoln Griffin whacking a rebound just outside of the crease. Back-to-back goals from Wichita's Jay Dickman and Michal Stinil gave the Thunder a 4-3 lead entering the 3rd period.
* Peter Bates collected his second goal of the game while Wichita was shorthanded early in the 3rd period. 17 seconds later, Tim Doherty grabbed a power play goal to bring the 'Clones back within one, 5-4. Wichita added an empty-net goal in the final 10 seconds of the game.
Up next, Cincinnati rounds out the road trip with the first visit to Coralville this season. The Cyclones take on the Iowa Heartlanders this Monday January 15th at Xtream Arena.
Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com.
