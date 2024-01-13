Royals Let Early Lead Slip Away in Loss to Mariners, 6-4

Reading, PA -The Reading Royals (14-16-1-1), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, fell to the Maine Mariners (13-14-5-0), 6-4, on Saturday, January 13th at Santander Arena. Parker Gahagen (5-3-0-0) suffered the loss in net with 32 saves on 37 shots faced. François Brassard (1-3-0-0) started in goal for Maine Mariners and had 6 saves on 9 shots faced. At 12:33, Brad Arvanitis (7-4-1-0) stepped in goal in relief of Brassard. Arvanitis had 25 saves on 26 shots faced.

The Royals opened the scoring with the game's opening three goals. Shane Sellar, Jake Bricknell, and Devon Paliani each notched a goal in the opening 12:33 of play for an early lead, 3-0.

Maine scored their first of five-straight goals 14:48 into the first period. Curtis Hall scored his fourth goal of the season to bring Maine's deficit to two-goals after 20 minutes, 3-1.

William Provost brought the Mariners back within one goal 7:54 into the middle frame. Maine tied the score 2:21 into the third period on Chase Zieky's fifth goal of the season, 3-3. The Mariners took their first lead of the game 2:12 later on Darien Kielb's second goal of the season and extended the lead to two goals at the 6:12 mark into the period on Tyler Drevitch's fourth goal of the season.

The Royals answered Maine's five consecutive goals with a backhand shot delivered by Brayden Guy past Arvanitis 8:32 into the third period. Guy's fifth goal of the season brought Reading within a goal of tying the score, 5-4.

Arvanitis denied the final five of Reading's 13 shots in the final frame and allowed Alex Kile to seal the Mariners' road victory with an empty net goal for his team-leading 22nd goal of the season.

The Royals continue their six-game series against the Mariners on Monday, January 15th at 1:00 pm at Santander Arena. The home game will feature a kid's jersey giveaway and post-game skate with players! To order tickets, visit royalshockey.com/tickets.

