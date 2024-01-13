Huge Third Period Leads to Grizzlies 4-2 Road Victory

Allen, Texas - The Utah Grizzlies scored 3 unanswered goals in the third period as they defeated the Allen Americans 4-2 on Saturday evening at Credit Union of Texas Event Center. Utah won 2 out of 3 games in the series and they ended up winning the season series with Allen 4 games to 3.

Neither team scored in the first period as Allen outshot Utah 16 to 10. The Americans took a 1-0 lead 10:57 into the second as Easton Brodzinski scored his 16th of the season. Brodzikski had 6 goals vs Utah this season. The Grizzlies tied it up as Bryan Yoon scored from the right wing 15:41 in. Allen retook the lead 17:44 in as former Grizzlies forward Tarun Fizer scored his first goal for the Americans on a power play. Allen led 2-1 after 40 minutes of play.

Mick Messner scored shorthanded 1:42 into the third period to tie the game. It was Messner's 10th goal of the season and his 3rd shorthanded tally of the year. 57 seconds later the Grizzlies took the lead for good as Adam Berg scored his 5th of the season on a shot taken from the right circle. Josh Wesley added an empty net goal 19:45 in to complete the scoring for Utah, who are now 3-3 on the current nine game road trip.

Utah outshot Allen 22 to 5 in the third period and 46 to 32 for the contest. Grizzlies goaltender Will Cranley was solid in net as he stopped 30 of 32 shots to earn his second win in a Utah uniform. Allen's Chase Perry stopped 42 of 45.

Nathan Burke had 2 assists and led Utah with 8 shots on goal. Burke. Jacob Semik also had 2 assists and was a +2 in the win. Semik, Burke, Cole Gallant and Quinn Wichers were each a +2 for Utah. Bryan Yoon had 1 goal and was a +1. Yoon leads Utah with a +11 rating and he ended the season as a +10 vs Allen. Brett Stapley had 1 assist to extend his point streak to 9 games.

Utah's road trip continues on Sunday afternoon at Wichita. Face-off from INTRUST Bank Arena is at 3:05 pm mountain time. Utah is 12-1 over their last 13 games vs Wichita dating back to the start of the 2021-22 season.

3 stars

1. Adam Berg (Utah) - GWG 2:39 into the third period.

2. Chase Perry (Allen) - 42 of 45 saves.

3. Tarun Fizer (Allen) - 1 goal, -2, 3 shots.

