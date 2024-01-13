Hartford Wolfpack Sign Blade Jenkins to Professional Tryout

January 13, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Worcester Railers HC News Release







WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) announced today that the Hartford Wolfpack of the American Hockey League have signed forward Blade Jenkins to a Professional Tryout.

Jenkins, 23, was the only Railer to have played in every game this season for Worcester. The 6'2", 198lb forward scored the overtime winner on Friday night against the Norfolk Admirals to give Worcester the 4-3 win. He is second on the Railers in points at 28, and first in assists at 19 in 33 games played.

The former New York Islanders 5th-round draft pick has played in 89 career AHL games from 2020-2023, all with the Bridgeport Islanders organization. The Jackson, MI, native has 20 points (10-10-20) in 89 AHL games. Jenkins has been on an ECHL contract with the Railers this season after playing out his entry-level contract with the New York Islanders over the previous three seasons. This is his first stint in the AHL this year.

The new 508 Club is now on sale for the 2024-25 season! Get access to games this season, exclusive events and additional benefits by calling the Railers front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting RailersHC.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.