Admirals Bring Aboard Forward Nault and Goaltender Stead

NORFOLK, VA - The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliates of the Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose, announced on Saturday they have signed forward Kamerin Nault and goaltender Kristian Stead to standard player contracts. They have joined the team in Worcester for the Admirals' three-game road trip which continues tonight against the Railers.

Nault, 28, joins the Admirals after splitting time this season between the Florida Everblades and Iowa Heartlanders. Last year, he played in nine games with the Reading Royals, posting four points (1g, 3a). All of those points came against Norfolk in December 2022. Shortly thereafter, Nault signed with the Fife Flyers in the EIHL. He played in 11 games and finished with 11 points (3g, 8a).

The Winnipeg, MB native is in the midst of his fifth full season as a professional. He signed with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits out of the University of Manitoba (USports) in January 2019. Nault went on to play three seasons with the Rabbits, totaling 63 games and posting 54 points (28g, 26a).

Nault played in 21 games with Greenville, Atlanta, and Reading against the Admirals in his professional career. In those games, he scored nine goals and tallied 14 assists.

Stead, 27, joins the Admirals after playing in 10 games with the Knoxville Ice Bears (SPHL) this season. He has also seen time with the Tulsa Oilers, going 3-0-2-0 in net with a 3.67 goals-against average.

The British Columbia native signed a tryout contract in 2022 with the Admirals for Training Camp. After a week in camp, Stead reported back to Knoxville, where he proceeded to go 20-9 in net with a 3.04 GAA.

