Gladiators Roar Past Lions

Trois-Rivières, QC. The Atlanta Gladiators (13-20-1-0) took the lead five different times against a determined Trois-Rivières Lions (16-18-2-1) club, however it was Micah Miller's goal in the final minute which was the difference as Atlanta won 5-4 Friday night at Colisée Vidéotron in Trois-Rivières, Québec.

First Star: Micah Miller (ATL) - 2 goals, +2

Second Star: Alex-Olivier Voyer (TR) - 3 assists

Third Star: Jackson Pierson (ATL) - 2 goals, +3

Atlanta wasted no time getting on the board as they scored an early goal for a 1-0 lead (00:24). Jackson Pierson wired home a shot for his eight goal of the season.

Trois-Rivières found the equalizer courtesy of Justin Ducharme to tie the game up 1-1 (8:04).

Just over three-minutes later the Gladiators scored to pull ahead 2-1 (11:51). Zach Yoder picked the pocket of a Lions defencemen and sent home his second goal of the season.

Once again Trois-Rivières responded to the Gladiators tally to tie things at two as Cedric Montminy found the back of the net for the Lions (11:51).

Atlanta scored midway through the second period to pull ahead 3-2 in the contest (10:50). Micah Miller picked up a loose puck and took a shot while spinning around for his 11th goal of the year.

The Lions would not go away as Nolan Yaremko tied the game for Trois-Rivières just over two-minutes later making it 3-3 (13:36).

The Gladiators took the lead for the fourth time in the game late in the third period to lead the Lions 4-3 (15:06). Jackson Pierson jumped on a loose puck in front of the Lions goal and scored his second goal of the night for Atlanta.

Miguël Tourigny responded for the no-quit Lions on the power play to once again tie the game, this time 4-4 (18:30).

With time winding down and offensive zone pressure Atlanta pulled ahead for one final time as they made the score 5-4 (19:20). Ryan Graves slapped a puck on net and it bounced off Micah Miller for his second goal of the night, giving the Gladiators the victory.

Brad Barone turned aside 38 of 42 shots he faced in the win for Atlanta, meanwhile Rylan Parenteau allowed five goals on 29 shots in the loss for Trois-Rivières.

