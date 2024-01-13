Oilers Top Heartlanders in Overtime
January 13, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release
TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, defeated the Iowa Heartlanders 2-1 in overtime on Saturday night at the BOK Center.
Yaroslav Yevdokimov scored the lone goal of the opening period, 11:08 into the action, finishing a deft feed from Duggie Lagrone to put the Oilers up 1-0 through one period.
Jake Durflinger scored the lone goal of the middle period 27 seconds into the second half of the action, tying the score 1-1 heading into the final period of regulation.
Neither team found the back of the net in the third period, with both goaltenders standing on their heads.
Eddie Matsushima called game with an overtime snipe, a high-slot rip on the forehand, giving the Oilers the second point and the win 1:09 into the bonus frame.
Julian Junca stopped 32 of 33 Heartlanders' chances en route to second-star honors.
The Oilers are right back in action on the road, Monday, Jan. 15 against the Allen Americans at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center at 1:10 p.m. CT.
