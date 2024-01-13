Royals Sign Defenseman Sean Leonard to SPC
January 13, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced that they have signed defenseman Sean Leonard to a standard player contract (SPC).
Leonard, 28, began his fourth professional season in the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) with the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs. The Rockaway Park, New York native registered an assist and 105 penalty minutes in 11 games with Roanoke this season.
The 5'10, 170-pound, left-shot defenseman has played 57 career ECHL games. He has registered 11 points (11a), 185 penalty minutes and a -2 rating in stints with the Norfolk Admirals (31gp, 0-5-5) in the 2021-22 season, as well as the Jacksonville Icemen (26gp, 0-6-6) in the 2022-23 season.
Leonard has totaled 35 points (3g-32a) in 130 professional career games between the FPHL, SPHL and ECHL. Prior to his pro career, Leonard played in the NCAA D-III for SUNY-Fredonia and UMass-Dartmouth where he recorded 45 points (3g-42a) and 114 penalty minutes in 101 games played.
