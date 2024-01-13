ECHL Transactions - January 13
January 13, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, January 13, 2024:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Maine:
Quinn Ryan, F
Worcester:
Nick Pennucci, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Vinnie Purpura, G activated from reserve
Delete Jeremy Brodeur, G placed on reserve
Atlanta:
Delete Nicolas Lachance, G released as EBUG
Add Nicolas Lachance, G added as EBUG [1/12]
Fort Wayne:
Add Shawn Bock, G added as EBUG
Indy:
Add Andrew Perrott, D assigned by Rockford
Delete Brandon Schultz, F placed on reserve
Maine:
Delete Quinn Ryan, F team suspension lifted, waived
Newfoundland:
Add Pat O'Keefe, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Cory Dennis, D activated from reserve
Delete James Melindy, D placed on reserve
Norfolk:
Add Kristian Stead, G signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Mariah Fujimagari, G released as EBUG
Orlando:
Add Jake Stevens, D activated from reserve
Delete Trevor Thruston, D placed on reserve
Rapid City:
Add Connor Murphy, G assigned by Calgary (AHL)
Delete Kenton Helgesen, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/7)
Delete Danny Battochio, G released as EBUG
Reading:
Add Sean Leonard, D signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Koletrane Wilson, D placed on reserve
Savannah:
Add Mike Ferraro, F activated from reserve
Delete Brendan Soucie, F placed on reserve
South Carolina:
Add Ivan Lodnia, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Garin Bjorklund, G activated from reserve
Delete Kameron Kielly, F placed on reserve
Delete Reid Cooper, G placed on reserve
Delete Patrick Harper, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/8)
Trois-Rivières:
Add Chris Jandric, D assigned by Laval
Delete Xavier Filion, F placed on reserve
Delete Marc-Antoine Pepin, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/11)
Utah:
Add Jordon Stone, D activated from reserve
Delete Cody Caron, F placed on reserve
Wheeling:
Add Jarrett Lee, F activated from reserve
Add Peter Laviolette, F activated from reserve
Delete Evan Vierling, F placed on reserve
Delete Jordan Frasca, F recalled to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh
Wichita:
Add Quinn Preston, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Quinn Preston, F placed on reserve
Worcester:
Add Jack Quinlivan, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Zach White, F placed on reserve
Delete Blade Jenkins, F loaned to Hartford
