ECHL Transactions - January 13

Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, January 13, 2024:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Maine:

Quinn Ryan, F

Worcester:

Nick Pennucci, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Vinnie Purpura, G activated from reserve

Delete Jeremy Brodeur, G placed on reserve

Atlanta:

Delete Nicolas Lachance, G released as EBUG

Add Nicolas Lachance, G added as EBUG [1/12]

Fort Wayne:

Add Shawn Bock, G added as EBUG

Indy:

Add Andrew Perrott, D assigned by Rockford

Delete Brandon Schultz, F placed on reserve

Maine:

Delete Quinn Ryan, F team suspension lifted, waived

Newfoundland:

Add Pat O'Keefe, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Cory Dennis, D activated from reserve

Delete James Melindy, D placed on reserve

Norfolk:

Add Kristian Stead, G signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Mariah Fujimagari, G released as EBUG

Orlando:

Add Jake Stevens, D activated from reserve

Delete Trevor Thruston, D placed on reserve

Rapid City:

Add Connor Murphy, G assigned by Calgary (AHL)

Delete Kenton Helgesen, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/7)

Delete Danny Battochio, G released as EBUG

Reading:

Add Sean Leonard, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Koletrane Wilson, D placed on reserve

Savannah:

Add Mike Ferraro, F activated from reserve

Delete Brendan Soucie, F placed on reserve

South Carolina:

Add Ivan Lodnia, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Garin Bjorklund, G activated from reserve

Delete Kameron Kielly, F placed on reserve

Delete Reid Cooper, G placed on reserve

Delete Patrick Harper, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/8)

Trois-Rivières:

Add Chris Jandric, D assigned by Laval

Delete Xavier Filion, F placed on reserve

Delete Marc-Antoine Pepin, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/11)

Utah:

Add Jordon Stone, D activated from reserve

Delete Cody Caron, F placed on reserve

Wheeling:

Add Jarrett Lee, F activated from reserve

Add Peter Laviolette, F activated from reserve

Delete Evan Vierling, F placed on reserve

Delete Jordan Frasca, F recalled to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh

Wichita:

Add Quinn Preston, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Quinn Preston, F placed on reserve

Worcester:

Add Jack Quinlivan, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Zach White, F placed on reserve

Delete Blade Jenkins, F loaned to Hartford

ECHL Stories from January 13, 2024

