Preview: Gritty Joins the Royals for Flyers Affiliation Night in Saturday Showdown with Mariners

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, continue a three-game series with the Maine Mariners on Saturday, January 13 at 7:00 PM at Santander Arena.

The Royals second home game of 2024 is the Royals' Flyers Affiliation Night promotional game presented by EnerSys. Fans can ennjoy mascot mayhem with Gritty and Slapshot, a pre-game Happy Hour from 6-7 PM, an Orange lunchbox GIVEAWAY and a pre-game photo opportunity with Slapshot in sec. 109 up until 6:15 PM presented by Albright College.

During the game, the Royals will be sporting specialty 'City Edition' specialty jerseys on the ice! You can bid on your favorite player's game-worn jersey on Hanbid. The online auction ends Sunday, January 14 at 9 PM.

Replica versions of the specialty jersey are available at the Lion's Den Team Store. Visit the online store HERE.

Family-Four-Pack:

SCORE food, drinks and tickets for the whole family with our Family-Four-Pack presented by Deibler Dental! Receive four hot dogs, sodas, tickets and thunder sticks - A value of $150, all for just $84 - Order: bit.ly/Fmly4Pack

Order tickets: royalshockey.com/tickets

Royals Right Now:

The Royals hoist a 14-15-1-1 record after taking the series opener over the Mariners, 1-0, behind Parker Gahagen's 11th professional career shutout. Gahagen's 40-saves matched his single-game season high this season.

Brown leads the Royals with 29 points and 18 assists. Forward Ryan Chyzowski lead the team with 12 goals. Gahagen has won five-straight starts in net for Reading.

Scouting the Mariners:

Maine enters the second game of the series at 12-14-5-0 through 31 games this season. The Mariners had their three-game win streak snapped and have won two of their last three games overall. Prior to the series opener shutout loss, Maine defeated the Worcester Railers on Sunday, January 7, 4-2, and the Trois-Rivières Lions on Wednesday, January 10, 8-5. The eight goals were the most the Mariners have scored in a single game this season.

Forward Alex Kile leads the Mariners in goals (21) and points (38). The Troy, Michigan native is second on the team in assists (17) behind team leader Gabriel Chicoine (19). Kile is second in the league in goals and tied for fifth in the league in points. He has registered four multi-point games in his last five games with 10 points total.

The game will be streamed live on the Royals Broadcast Network available on the following platforms:

FloSports: flosports.link/3yarTg4

Mixlr: mixlr.com/readingroyals

Upcoming Games:

Star Wars / Pediatric Cancer Night - Jan. 27 vs. Wheeling

Join Chewbacca and friends from the Star Wars universe at the arena, and help support the fight against Pediatric Cancer

Appearances from your favorite Star Wars characters

Star Wars specialty jerseys

Slapshot Saturday presented by Albright College

Giveaway: Ice Angels team poster

Pink in the Rink / Women in Sports / Healthcare Professionals Appreciation Night - Feb. 3 vs. Adirondack

1st intermission breast cancer survivors charity shot and on-ice recognition

Pink in the Rink specialty jersey

Slapshot Saturday presented by Albright College

Giveaway: Pink Beanie

Autism Acceptance Night - Feb. 4 vs. Adirondack - Presented Prospectus Berco

Accessible sensory rooms and accommodating in-game aspects featured and open to all fans

Help raise funds for Prospectus Berco by participating in a pre-game Harmony Walk on the concourse with Slapshot and Royals players (More info TBA)

Chinese New Year specialty jersey

2023-24 Season Memberships

Reading Royals Season Memberships, six-game plans, ten-game plans, and group tickets are available for the 2023-24 season now by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

