K-Wings Beat Walleye, Take Home & Home Series

TOLEDO, OH - The Kalamazoo Wings (17-15-1-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, used disciplined, superb goaltending, and a third straight Collin Adams game-winning goal to down the Toledo Walleye (23-6-2-3) at Huntington Center on Saturday, 2-1.

Collin Adams (7) put Kalamazoo ahead at the 18:59 mark of the second by burying a Toledo defensive zone turnover on the forecheck. The marker brought Adams' game-winning goals streak to three straight games and the forward now leads the K-Wings in game-winners with three.

David Keefer (9) opened the scoring with a wrister from the slot at the 6:28 mark of the first. Adams (8) hit Keefer with a sharp pass from the right circle while Luke Morgan (1) picked up his first point of the season with the secondary assist on the rush.

Toledo tied the game at 1 at the 11:56 mark of the second but could not overcome late penalties and the stout K-Wings defense to pull even late.

Goaltender Pavel Cajan (1-0-0-0) was outstanding in his first game with Kalamazoo this season. The Cleveland (AHL) loan made 26 saves to shut down a Walleye team that entered tonight boasting the league's No. 1 offense.

Kalamazoo has taken points in 11 of its last 15 games, improved to 5-1-1-0 against Toledo this season and is the first team to hold the Walleye to one goal in consecutive games all season.

The K-Wings finished the game scoreless on the power play and 1-for-1 on the penalty kill. Kalamazoo took the final shot total, 29-27.

The K-Wings are back in action Sunday at 4:10 p.m. EST against the Wheeling Nailers (16-15-1-1) at WesBanco Arena.

