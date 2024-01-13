K-Wings Beat Walleye, Take Home & Home Series
January 13, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release
TOLEDO, OH - The Kalamazoo Wings (17-15-1-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, used disciplined, superb goaltending, and a third straight Collin Adams game-winning goal to down the Toledo Walleye (23-6-2-3) at Huntington Center on Saturday, 2-1.
Collin Adams (7) put Kalamazoo ahead at the 18:59 mark of the second by burying a Toledo defensive zone turnover on the forecheck. The marker brought Adams' game-winning goals streak to three straight games and the forward now leads the K-Wings in game-winners with three.
David Keefer (9) opened the scoring with a wrister from the slot at the 6:28 mark of the first. Adams (8) hit Keefer with a sharp pass from the right circle while Luke Morgan (1) picked up his first point of the season with the secondary assist on the rush.
Toledo tied the game at 1 at the 11:56 mark of the second but could not overcome late penalties and the stout K-Wings defense to pull even late.
Goaltender Pavel Cajan (1-0-0-0) was outstanding in his first game with Kalamazoo this season. The Cleveland (AHL) loan made 26 saves to shut down a Walleye team that entered tonight boasting the league's No. 1 offense.
Kalamazoo has taken points in 11 of its last 15 games, improved to 5-1-1-0 against Toledo this season and is the first team to hold the Walleye to one goal in consecutive games all season.
The K-Wings finished the game scoreless on the power play and 1-for-1 on the penalty kill. Kalamazoo took the final shot total, 29-27.
The K-Wings are back in action Sunday at 4:10 p.m. EST against the Wheeling Nailers (16-15-1-1) at WesBanco Arena.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 13, 2024
- Oilers Top Heartlanders in Overtime - Tulsa Oilers
- Royals Let Early Lead Slip Away in Loss to Mariners, 6-4 - Reading Royals
- Rapid City Blasts Komets in Slugfest - Rapid City Rush
- K-Wings Beat Walleye, Take Home & Home Series - Kalamazoo Wings
- History Honored, History Made in Unforgettable 4-2 Railers' Win - Worcester Railers HC
- Idaho Swept by Kansas City, Lose in Series Finale 7-5 - Idaho Steelheads
- Thunder Snaps Losing Skid on Saturday Night vs. Cyclones - Wichita Thunder
- Stingrays Beat Solar Bears in Overtime - South Carolina Stingrays
- Growlers Take Point in 5-4 OT Loss to Thunder - Newfoundland Growlers
- Thunder Win in Overtime 5-4 for Eighth Straight Win - Adirondack Thunder
- Swamp Rabbits Win Tight Showdown with Icemen - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Cincinnati Drops One in Wichita - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Super Nailers World Produces Second Sellout of Season - Wheeling Nailers
- Mariners Rally to Stun Royals - Maine Mariners
- Fuel Erase Five Goal Deficit to Win Fifth Straight on the Road - Indy Fuel
- Hawkins Nets 20th Goal in Loss to Kalamazoo - Toledo Walleye
- Huge Third Period Leads to Grizzlies 4-2 Road Victory - Utah Grizzlies
- Hartford Wolfpack Sign Blade Jenkins to Professional Tryout - Worcester Railers HC
- ECHL Transactions - January 13 - ECHL
- 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic Details - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Wichita, Cincinnati Round 2 Tonight - Wichita Thunder
- RUSH UPDATE: Connor Murphy Returns to the Black Hills - Rapid City Rush
- Royals Sign Defenseman Sean Leonard to SPC - Reading Royals
- Game Notes: January 13 - Fort Wayne Komets at Rush - Rapid City Rush
- Gladiators Roar Past Lions - Atlanta Gladiators
- Admirals Bring Aboard Forward Nault and Goaltender Stead - Norfolk Admirals
- Americans Look for the Series Win this Afternoon against Utah - Allen Americans
- Preview: Gritty Joins the Royals for Flyers Affiliation Night in Saturday Showdown with Mariners - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.