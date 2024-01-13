RUSH UPDATE: Connor Murphy Returns to the Black Hills

Rapid City Rush News Release









Rapid City Rush goaltender Connor Murphy

(Rapid City Rush) Rapid City Rush goaltender Connor Murphy(Rapid City Rush)

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced Saturday via a Heartland Health and Wellness Roster Adjustment, goaltender Connor Murphy has been reassigned to the Rush.

Murphy did not see game action on this most recent stint to Calgary, but has split time between the Wranglers and Rush this season. He made his AHL debut during his last trip to the Wranglers. He has posted a .896 save percentage with the Rush this year with five wins in 12 starts.

The Rush have also placed defenseman Kenton Helgesen on the injured reserve list, retroactive to January 7. Helgesen was injured in the second period of January 6's game vs. Tulsa.

Rapid City squares off against Fort Wayne in the season-series finale tonight at 7:05 p.m. It is First Responders Night presented by Firehouse Brewing Co. and Loyal Plumbing.

