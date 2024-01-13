2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic Details

The 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic, presented by Gulfstream, is set for Monday, January 15, at 7 p.m. at Enmarket Arena. The game will air LIVE exclusively on NHL Network and be streamed via FloHockey.

The host Savannah Ghost Pirates will take on a roster of ECHL All-Stars representing the other teams in the League, as well as feature several skills events, which will count as a goal towards the winning player's team score.

The first and second periods will be 24 minutes long with a running clock, and teams will be at 5-on-5.

Following the first period, there will be a special ceremony at center ice as we honor the ECHL Hall of Fame Class of 2024. The Fastest Skater competition will also take place in the first intermission.

Savannah's participants in the event will be Ross Armour, Joe Fleming and Sebastian Vidmar. Jacksonville's Brendan Harris, Reading's Matt Brown and Wichita's Peter Bates will represent the All-Stars.

The Hardest Shot competition will occur after the second period. The Ghost Pirates will have Carter Long, Simon Pinard and Nolan Valleau in the event, while the All-Stars will feature Jack Dugan of Fort Wayne, Gabriel Chicoine of Maine, and Brandon Hawkins of Toledo.

Accuracy Shooting will be the third and final skills competition, taking place after Hardest Shot. Ghost Pirates Anthony Collins and Brent Pedersen will take on Indy's Cameron Hillis and Kansas City's Max Andreev.

The third period will be a 20-minute continuous clock with teams at 3-on-3.

