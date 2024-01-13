Growlers Take Point in 5-4 OT Loss to Thunder

The Newfoundland Growlers came up just short in an exciting 5-4 overtime loss against the Adirondack Thunder on Saturday night at Mary Brown's Centre.

Patrick Grasso and Erik Middendorf scored a pair of late first period goals for the Thunder to put Adirondack ahead 2-0 after 20 minutes.

Tate Singleton got the Growlers on the board with a powerplay snipe 7:38 before the end of the second before making it a pair for himself six minutes later and tying the game up at 2-2 after the second.

Yushiroh Hirano put Adirondack back on top on the man advantage with 13:11 left to go before Isaac Johnson replied with a pair of his own 90 seconds apart to make it 4-3 Growlers with 4:50 left to go.

Timur Ibragimov forced overtime with his goal 3:45 before the end of regulation time before Zach Walker won it for Adirondack with 2:46 left in OT to secure a 5-4 win for the visitors.

