Growlers Take Point in 5-4 OT Loss to Thunder
January 13, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release
The Newfoundland Growlers came up just short in an exciting 5-4 overtime loss against the Adirondack Thunder on Saturday night at Mary Brown's Centre.
Patrick Grasso and Erik Middendorf scored a pair of late first period goals for the Thunder to put Adirondack ahead 2-0 after 20 minutes.
Tate Singleton got the Growlers on the board with a powerplay snipe 7:38 before the end of the second before making it a pair for himself six minutes later and tying the game up at 2-2 after the second.
Yushiroh Hirano put Adirondack back on top on the man advantage with 13:11 left to go before Isaac Johnson replied with a pair of his own 90 seconds apart to make it 4-3 Growlers with 4:50 left to go.
Timur Ibragimov forced overtime with his goal 3:45 before the end of regulation time before Zach Walker won it for Adirondack with 2:46 left in OT to secure a 5-4 win for the visitors.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 13, 2024
- Stingrays Beat Solar Bears in Overtime - South Carolina Stingrays
- Growlers Take Point in 5-4 OT Loss to Thunder - Newfoundland Growlers
- Thunder Win in Overtime 5-4 for Eighth Straight Win - Adirondack Thunder
- Swamp Rabbits Win Tight Showdown with Icemen - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Cincinnati Drops One in Wichita - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Super Nailers World Produces Second Sellout of Season - Wheeling Nailers
- Mariners Rally to Stun Royals - Maine Mariners
- Fuel Erase Five Goal Deficit to Win Fifth Straight on the Road - Indy Fuel
- Hawkins Nets 20th Goal in Loss to Kalamazoo - Toledo Walleye
- Huge Third Period Leads to Grizzlies 4-2 Road Victory - Utah Grizzlies
- Hartford Wolfpack Sign Blade Jenkins to Professional Tryout - Worcester Railers HC
- ECHL Transactions - January 13 - ECHL
- 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic Details - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Wichita, Cincinnati Round 2 Tonight - Wichita Thunder
- RUSH UPDATE: Connor Murphy Returns to the Black Hills - Rapid City Rush
- Royals Sign Defenseman Sean Leonard to SPC - Reading Royals
- Game Notes: January 13 - Fort Wayne Komets at Rush - Rapid City Rush
- Gladiators Roar Past Lions - Atlanta Gladiators
- Admirals Bring Aboard Forward Nault and Goaltender Stead - Norfolk Admirals
- Americans Look for the Series Win this Afternoon against Utah - Allen Americans
- Preview: Gritty Joins the Royals for Flyers Affiliation Night in Saturday Showdown with Mariners - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Newfoundland Growlers Stories
- Growlers Take Point in 5-4 OT Loss to Thunder
- Growlers Fall 5-2 to Thunder
- Series Preview: January 11-14 vs. Adirondack
- Growlers Get Past Grizzlies 3-1
- Growlers Fall 4-3 in OT to Grizzlies