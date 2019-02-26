Wheeling Leaps out Early and Defeats Brampton Tuesday Morning

BRAMPTON, ONTARIO - Two goals weren't enough for Brampton as the Wheeling Nailers dealt the Beast a home loss of 6-2 on School Day.

The Brampton Beast welcomed the Wheeling Nailers to the CAA Centre for our third School Day game of the season.

The Beast fell into a hole early, as the Nailers Alec Butcher was able to beat Jake Paterson for a 1-0 lead at 1:26.

Wheeling continued to pour on the pressure and got goals from Yoshiroh Hirano and Brad Drobot at 8:52 and 10:29 respectively. Itw as a 3-0 Nailers lead for the majority of the first period.

The quick goals forced Jake Paterson to be pulled from the net in favour of Etienne Marcoux.

Brampton got on the board late courtesy of defenseman Reggie Traccitto. The blueliner entered the zone and fired a snap shot that beat Wheeling netminder Matt O'Connor upstairs at 16:16.

Brampton made their way to their dressing room down 3-1 after the first and trailing in shots by a count of 16-10.

The Nailers added to their lead in the second period with a goal right off the bat from Cedric Lacroix. That made it 4-1 at 2:57.

Wheeling would add another in the frame from Winston Day Chief that would move the score up to 5-1 Nailers at 3:43.

The Beast had some good chances in the middle frame, but were unable to beat O'Connor. Brampton took to their locker room down 5-1 after 40 minutes and trailing in shots by a count of 27-19.

Wheeling would start the third and add a power play goal off the stick of Kevin Spinozzi. That would give Wheeling a 6-1 cushion halfway through the third.

Brampton would answer with a goal from David Pacan. The forward tipped home the shot from Nathan Todd on the man advantage at 12:51.

That would be all she wrote, as the Beast ended the day with a 6-2 defeat at the hands of the Wheeling Nailers. Marcoux finished the contest with 25 saves after coming into the game in relief of Jake Paterson.

Notes: Molson Three Stars 3) Pacan (BRA) 2) O'Connor (WHL) 1) Drobot (WHL). The Beast finished the contest by going one-for-three on the power play. Wheeling was one-for-two. The Beast are on the road for two dates with the Newfoundland Growlers this week. The games will take place on Friday and Saturday.

