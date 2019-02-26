Alex Sakellaropoulos Named Ccm ECHL Goaltender of the Week

PRINCETON, N.J. - Alex Sakellaropoulos of the Adirondack Thunder has been named the CCM ECHL Goaltender of the Week for the week of Feb. 18-24. It is the second time this season that he has received the weekly honor.

Sakellaropoulos went 2-0-0 with a 1.50 goals-against average and a save percentage of .953 in two appearances against Reading last week.

The 24-year-old stopped 33 shots in a 3-1 win on Saturday and made 28 saves in a 4-2 victory on Sunday.

A native of Tinley Park, Illinois, Sakellaropoulos has seen action in 31 games for the Thunder this season and is tied for third in the ECHL with 19 wins and ranks seventh with a 2.38 goals-against average and a .919 save percentage.

Sakellaropoulos has appeared in 35 career ECHL games with Adirondack, Quad City, Worcester and Jacksonville with an overall record of 19-6-4 with three shutouts, a 2.44 goals-against average and a save percentage of .918.

Prior to turning pro, Sakellaropoulos appeared in 82 career games at Union College where we went 40-22-13 with three shutouts, a 2.54 goals-against average and a save percentage of .914.

