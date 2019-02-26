Grizzlies Home for 3 Games this Week

February 26, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release





West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies return to Maverik Center for a 3 game homestand against the Maine Mariners this Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

Utah was swept in a 3 game series at Allen last weekend, with the Grizzlies getting a standings point for losing in a shootout 5-4 as Mike Economos scored with 1:39 left in the third period. Ryan Walters had 2 goals on Sunday and has 9 goals and 5 assists in 11 games in the month of February.

Josh Dickinson has 2 goals and 10 assists in 11 games in February. Dickinson has 5 different games where he had 2 assists. He had a season high 7 shots on goal on February 24th at Allen.

Caleb Herbert is 4th in the league with 27 goals on the season. Herbert also has 29 assists on the year and 56 points. Herbert leads the team in all 3 categories.

The Grizzlies face the Mariners for the first time in franchise history on February 27th and March 1st and 2nd at Maverik Center. Tickets are available at the Maverik Center Box Office, utahgrizzlies.com or calling the Grizzlies at (801) 988-8000.

Previous Week's Record: Utah went 0-3 at Allen

Grizzlies lost 7-5 to Allen on February 22nd. Grizzlies lost 4-2 at Allen on February 23rd. Utah lost 5-4 in a shootout on February 24th.

Overall record: 31-17-4-2

Home record: 18-9-1

Road record: 13-8-3-2

This Week's Games: (Utah is home vs Maine on Feb. 27, March 1-2)

Last 10 games: Utah is 4-4-1-1

Goals per game: 3.44 (7th in league).

Goals against per game: 2.94 (8th).

Shots per game: 31.78 (14th).

Shots against per game: 28.70 (4th).

Power play: 22.0 % (3rd).

Penalty Kill: 85.0 % (7th).

1st Period Scoring: Utah 56, Opponents 49.

2nd Period Scoring: Utah 71, Opponents 50.

3rd Period Scoring: Utah 54, Opponents 54.

Grizzlies Among League Leaders

Caleb Herbert is tied for 3rd with 27 goals on the season. Herbert is 7th with 56 points. Herbert is tied for 4th in the league with 6 Game Winning Goals. Joe Cannata is tied for the league lead with 4 shutouts.

Grizzlies Like Home Cooking

Utah has outscored opponents 91 to 70 at home this season. The Grizzlies are 18-9-1 at home this year. The Grizzlies have 7 home games remaining in the 2018-19 regular season.

Games Last Week at Allen

February 22nd - Allen won 7-5 - Eric Freschi 2 goals, 1 assist. Josh Dickinson and Caleb Herbert 1 goal 1 assist each. Ryan Walters and Jake Marchment 2 assists each. Grizzlies were 2 for 3 on the power play, while Allen was 2 for 6.

February 23rd - Allen won 4-2. Turner Ottenbreit and Josh Dickinson each scored for Utah. Utah was 1 for 10 on the power play and a perfect 4 for 4 on the penalty kill.

February 24th - Allen won 5-4 in a shootout - Ryan Walters 2 goals. Will Smith scored his first ECHL goal. Mike Economos tied up the game with 1:39 left in regulation.

This Week's Promotions

Wednesday, February 27th - Maine at Utah 7:00 pm - Wendy's Wednesday (Visit a participating Wendy's location and pick up a $10 ticket voucher.

Friday, March 1st - Maine at Utah 7:00 pm - America First Credit Union Friday (Tickets start at $8 when paying with your AFCU Debit or Credit Card at the Maverik Center Box Office).

Saturday, March 2nd - Maine at Utah 7:00 pm - Marvel Superhero Night with Specialty Jersey's. Postgame skate with the team.

Games This Week

Wednesday, February 27, 2019 - Maine Mariners at Utah Grizzlies 7:00 pm - ESPN 700.

Friday, March 1, 2019 - Maine Mariners at Utah Grizzlies 7:00 pm - Classic Country 1370/104.3 HD-2.

Friday, March 2, 2019 - Maine Mariners at Utah Grizzlies 7:00 pm - ESPN 700.

Grizzlies Return Home vs Maine

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 26, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.