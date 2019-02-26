Fuel Deal for ECHL Rights to Defenseman Travis Brown

February 26, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release





INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks and the AHL's Rockford IceHogs announced Tuesday that they have acquired the ECHL rights to defenseman Travis Brown from the Wichita Thunder in exchange for forward Quentin Shore.

Brown, 24, is currently with the San Antonio Rampage, where he made his AHL season debut Friday night against the Ontario Reign. The 6-foot-1, 191-pound defenseman earned his first recall of the season on Feb. 16, after starting the season on assignment in Wichita. In 29 games with the Thunder this year, Brown has collected 10 goals and nine assists, tallying at least one point in five of his last nine outings before receiving the call to San Antonio.

A fourth-year professional out of Winnipeg, Manitoba, Brown has amassed 31 goals and 60 assists over 187 ECHL contests with Wichita, Allen and Brampton. The fifth round selection of the Blackhawks in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft (No. 149 overall) posted a career-high 36 points (10g, 26a) in 67 games with the Thunder in 2017-18, while chipping in two goals and one assist in six Kelly Cup Playoff appearances. Brown has also seen action in five AHL games split between San Antonio, San Jose and St. John's, scoring a goal in his AHL debut back on February 27, 2016.

Before turning pro, Brown spent four seasons in the Western Hockey League (WHL), recording 48 goals and 133 assists in 281 total contests split between the Victoria Royals and Moose Jaw Warriors.

Shore, 24, ranked fourth on the Fuel's active roster in scoring at the time of his departure with 14 goals and 20 assists in 39 games played this season. The forward has found the scoresheet in four straight games (3g, 4a), while his eight power play assists is tied for the second most among Indy skaters.

The Fuel return to Central Division play with a critical three-in-three set this weekend, beginning Friday in Cincinnati. Following the trip to U.S. Bank Arena, Indy hosts the Kalamazoo Wings Saturday night at Indiana Farmers Coliseum before visiting the Toledo Walleye on Sunday afternoon.

Single-game tickets are now on sale for the Fuel's 5th anniversary season at Indiana Farmers Coliseum! Lock up your seat for every second of the action at Indiana Farmers Coliseum with a Fuel Ticket Plan - grab yours by heading to IndyFuelHockey.com or by calling the Fuel front office at 317-925-FUEL. Don't forget to follow the Fuel on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat (IndyFuel) for news, updates, contests and much more throughout the 2018-19 season.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 26, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.