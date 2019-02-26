Americans Weekly Update

February 26, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release





Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, will host Mountain Division opponents Tulsa and Rapid City this week, including their final road game of the month in Tulsa on Saturday. The Americans finished last week with a perfect 3-0 record with three wins over the Utah Grizzlies.

Last Week's Record: 3-0-0

Overall record: 20-32-4-2 46 points -

- Last Week's Games -

Friday, February 22nd vs. Utah - 7-5 Win

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first period last Friday night, only to see Utah rally to tie the game at 3-3 in the second period. From that point, the Americans would outscore the Grizzlies 4 to 1 in a 7-5 victory at Allen Event Center. Gary Steffes scored his first of the season for Allen.

Saturday, February 23rd vs. Utah - 4-2

Allen, Texas - Allen rallied back from a 2-0 first period deficit to beat the Utah Grizzlies 4-2 on Saturday night at Allen Event Center, in front of a packed house of 5,329. Four unanswered goals for Allen from Dante Salituro, Gary Steffes, Spencer Asuchak and Zach Pochiro.

Sunday, February 24th vs. Utah- 5-4 SO Win

Allen, Texas - The Americans completed the three-game sweep of Utah on Sunday afternoon with a 5-4 shootout victory. Adam Miller was the third Americans shooter and slid one past Utah goalie Joe Canatta for the game-winning goal.

- This Week's Games -

Friday, March 1st vs. Tulsa Oilers 7:05 pm CST

Location: Allen Event Center

Broadcast Info: Streaming Mixlr.com, www.allenamericans.com

Saturday, March 2nd vs. Tulsa Oilers 7:05 pm CST

Location: BOK Center

Broadcast Info: Streaming Mixlr.com, www.allenamericans.com

Sunday, March 3rd vs. Rapid City Rush 4:05 pm CST

Location: Allen Event Center

Broadcast Info: Streaming Mixlr.com, www.allenamericans.com

- Team Leaders -

Goals -Zach Pochiro (29) (Second the ECHL)

Assists -Dante Salituro (33)

Points - Zach Pochiro (49)

Power Play Goals - Zach Pochiro (12) - (First in the ECHL)

Power Play Assists - Alex Breton (11)

Shorthanded Goals - Riley Bourbonnais (3)

Shorthanded Assists - Dante Salituro (3)

Game-Winning Goals - Spencer Asuchak (4)

First Goal - Braylon Shmyr and Dante Salituro (3)

Insurance Goals - Adam Miller, Zach Pochiro and Spencer Asuchak (2)

Penalty Minutes - Curt Gogol (141)

Plus/Minus - Riley Bourbonnais (+2)

Shots on Goal - Zach Pochiro (173)

Save Percentage - CJ Motte (.913)

Goalie Wins - CJ Motte (16)

Goals-Against Average - CJ Motte (3.20)

Americans Notes:

- Zach Pochiro has a three-game goal scoring streak.

- Alex Breton is 18th in the league in Rookie Scoring with 39 points.

- CJ Motte is tied for the league lead with three shootout wins.

- Dante Salituro has a six-game point streak for Allen (4 goals and 8 assists).

- Riley Bourbonnais has a five-game point streak (4 goals and 4 assists).

- Alex Breton has a four-game point streak ( 5 goals and 3 assists).

- Zach Pochiro is second in the ECHL with 29 goals.

- Allen is 12-5-4-1 when scoring the first goal.

- Allen is averaging 2.93 goals per game

- Allen has the current longest winning streak in the league at 4 games.

