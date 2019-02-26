ECHL Transactions - February 26
February 26, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, February 26, 2019:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Brampton:
Adrian Carbonara, F
Fort Wayne:
Quintin Lisoway, F
Reading:
Devin Buffalo, G
WAIVER CLAIMS:
Greenville:
Kyle Hayton, G from Allen
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Andrew Tessier, D activated from reserve
Delete John Edwardh, F recalled by Binghamton
Delete Brian Ward, F recalled by Binghamton
Atlanta:
Delete Filip Pyrochta, D recalled to Milwaukee by Nashville
Brampton:
Delete Reggie Traccitto, D traded to Indy
Florida:
Add Philippe Hudon, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Matt Finn, D returned from loan to Hartford
Delete Joe Cox, F loaned to Laval
Fort Wayne:
Add Michael Stenerson, F signed contract, added to active roster
Indy:
Delete Quentin Shore, F traded to Wichita
Rapid City:
Add Brayden Sherbinin, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Brayden Sherbinin, D traded to Kansas City
Reading:
Add Alex Krushelnyski, F assigned by Lehigh Valley
Add Michael Huntebrinker, F assigned by Lehigh Valley
Add Andrew D'Agostini, G activated from reserve
Delete Jack Riley, F placed on reserve
Delete Tyson Fawcett, F traded to Atlanta
Wichita:
Add Ryan Van Stralen, F activated from reserve
Delete Steven Iacobellis, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/24)
Delete Travis Brown, D ECHL rights traded to Indy
Worcester:
Add Evan Buitenhuis, G assigned by Bridgeport
Delete Malcolm Gould, F traded to Newfoundland
