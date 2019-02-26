ECHL Transactions - February 26

Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, February 26, 2019:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Brampton:

Adrian Carbonara, F

Fort Wayne:

Quintin Lisoway, F

Reading:

Devin Buffalo, G

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Greenville:

Kyle Hayton, G from Allen

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Andrew Tessier, D activated from reserve

Delete John Edwardh, F recalled by Binghamton

Delete Brian Ward, F recalled by Binghamton

Atlanta:

Delete Filip Pyrochta, D recalled to Milwaukee by Nashville

Brampton:

Delete Reggie Traccitto, D traded to Indy

Florida:

Add Philippe Hudon, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Matt Finn, D returned from loan to Hartford

Delete Joe Cox, F loaned to Laval

Fort Wayne:

Add Michael Stenerson, F signed contract, added to active roster

Indy:

Delete Quentin Shore, F traded to Wichita

Rapid City:

Add Brayden Sherbinin, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Brayden Sherbinin, D traded to Kansas City

Reading:

Add Alex Krushelnyski, F assigned by Lehigh Valley

Add Michael Huntebrinker, F assigned by Lehigh Valley

Add Andrew D'Agostini, G activated from reserve

Delete Jack Riley, F placed on reserve

Delete Tyson Fawcett, F traded to Atlanta

Wichita:

Add Ryan Van Stralen, F activated from reserve

Delete Steven Iacobellis, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/24)

Delete Travis Brown, D ECHL rights traded to Indy

Worcester:

Add Evan Buitenhuis, G assigned by Bridgeport

Delete Malcolm Gould, F traded to Newfoundland

