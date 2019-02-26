Royals Announce 4 Roster Moves; Huntebrinker, Krushelnyski Return from AHL

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced the following roster transactions Tuesday.

1) Forward Michael Huntebrinker has been returned on loan from Lehigh Valley

2) Forward Alex Krushelnyski has been returned on loan from Lehigh Valley

3) Forward Tyson Fawcett has been traded to Atlanta for future considerations

4) Goaltender Devin Buffalo has been released from his ECHL contract

Huntebrinker has scored 11 goals and 25 points in 20 games with Reading, last playing for the Royals in a 3-1 win vs. Adirondack Jan. 9. The 26-year-old native of Chesterfield, MO made his AHL debut Dec. 14 with Lehigh Valley. Over 21 games, he tallied two goals (8 PIM), including a shootout-winning goal Jan. 19 vs. Rochester. Huntebrinker was Reading's 2018 "Rookie of the Year" and named to the 2018 ECHL/CCM All-Star Classic, tallying 20 goals and 41 points in 65 games. At Minnesota State, Huntebrinker jolted the Mavericks' offense with 15 goals and 53 points over four seasons (2013-17, 124 GP).

The two-time ECHL All-Star Krushelnyski generated 20 points in 19 games with Reading earlier this season, plus two assists in 20 games with Lehigh Valley. The 28-year-old native of Bloomfield Hills, MI has scored 20 goals and 47 points in 43 games with Reading since signing with the Flyers organization prior to the 2017-18 season. With the Phantoms, he has scored three goals and 11 points in 57 games. The fifth-year professional has skated in 188 ECHL games and 104 AHL games, combining to tally 75 goals and 200 points.

Fawcett scored one goal in six games with Reading. The Royals acquired him, along with defenseman Garret Cockerill, in exchange for blue liner Scott Dornbrock on Jan. 30. Buffalo played in one game with Reading, taking a loss vs. Maine Feb. 20 (7 saves, 3 GA).

Next Home Games

Fri., Mar. 15: Mental Health Awareness Night vs. Indy at 7:00 p.m.

1) Supporting mental health initiatives with the Royals

Sat., Mar. 16: St. Hat Trick's Day vs. Indy at 7:00 p.m.

1) Chance to win $10,000 if Royals player gets a hat trick

2) Free kids ticket - For every adult ticket purchased, fans will get 1 free kids ticket.

3) Ice Angels Dance Team card giveaway, pres. by Baja Beach Tanning Club

4) Enter for a chance to win a 2017 Toyota Camry, courtesy of AutoRide of Reading

Fri., Mar. 22: Community Night at 7:00 p.m. vs. Newfoundland

1) Celebrate the local groups and organizations that make Berks County special

2) Enter for a chance to win a 2017 Toyota Camry, courtesy of AutoRide of Reading

Group tickets start at $11 for all Royals home games.

In the Community: Royals "Bleed Purple," donate blood with Miller Keystone Blood Center Mar. 26

The Reading Royals have teamed up with the Miller Keystone Blood Center for the team's "Bleed Purple Blood Drive" event, which will happen Mar. 26 from 2:00-7:00 p.m. at Santander Arena. Meet Royals players and mascot Slapshot. Sign up for a donation time slot at GiveaPint.org/Reading-Royals or by emailing community@royalshockey.com with contact information. Call 610-898-7253 with additional questions.

