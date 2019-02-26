Allen's Salituro Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week

PRINCETON, N.J. - Dante Salituro of the Allen Americans has been selected as the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for the week of Feb. 18-24.

Salituro scored three goals, added four assists and was a +6 last week as the Americans swept a three-game series from Utah.

The 22-year-old had a goal and and an assist in a 7-5 win on?Friday and in a 4-2 victory on Saturday before notching a goal and two assists in a 5-4 win on?Sunday.

A native of Willowdale, Ontario, Salituro has 47 points (14g-33a) in 52 games with the?Americans this season.

Under contract with the Minnesota Wild of the National Hockey League, Salituro has recorded 97 points (38g-59a) in 112 career ECHL games with Allen, Rapid City, Cincinnati and Norfolk. He has added four points (3g-1a) in 19 career American Hockey League games with Iowa and Cleveland.

Salituro posted 282 points (122g-160a) in 295 career games in the Ontario Hockey League with London and Ottawa.

On behalf of Dante Salituro, a case of pucks will be donated to an?Allen youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 39,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

Runners Up: Cody Fowlie, Jacksonville (3 gp, 4g, 2a, 6 pts.) and Steven Iacobellis, Wichita (4 gp, 3g, 5a, 8 pts.).

Also Nominated: John Edwardh (Adirondack), Anthony Petruzzelli (Fort Wayne), Mitch Moroz (Idaho), Kelly Klima (Norfolk), Otto Somppi (Orlando), Grant Besse (South Carolina), Brenden Kotyk (Toledo), Adam Pleskach (Tulsa) and Bo Brauer (Worcester).

