Mavericks Complete Trade with Rapid City, Receive Defenseman Brayden Sherbinin

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks received defenseman Brayden Sherbinin in completion of a trade with the Rapid City Rush that sent forward Zach Fischer to Rapid City in exchange for future considerations earlier this month on February 14.

Sherbinin, a six-foot-one, 185-pound, 25-year old from Kelowna, British Columbia, has played in 40 games with the Rush this year, totaling seven points on one goal and six assists with a minus-8 plus-minus rating and 32 penalty minutes. He played collegiately at Quinnipiac University and the University of Calgary.

