Mavericks Complete Trade with Rapid City, Receive Defenseman Brayden Sherbinin
February 26, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks received defenseman Brayden Sherbinin in completion of a trade with the Rapid City Rush that sent forward Zach Fischer to Rapid City in exchange for future considerations earlier this month on February 14.
Sherbinin, a six-foot-one, 185-pound, 25-year old from Kelowna, British Columbia, has played in 40 games with the Rush this year, totaling seven points on one goal and six assists with a minus-8 plus-minus rating and 32 penalty minutes. He played collegiately at Quinnipiac University and the University of Calgary.
The Mavericks host the Idaho Steelheads for three games this coming Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. Faceoff for both games is 7:05 p.m. Friday night is Faith + Family Night. The Mavericks and Catholic Charities of Kansas City-St. Joseph and Northeast Kansas will be donating 10 boxes of mac and cheese for each ticket sold through kcmavericks.com/catholic. For more information, please visit kcmavericks.com.
