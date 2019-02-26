ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions

February 26, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Tuesday announced the following fines and suspensions.

Brampton's Folkes, Newfoundland's Melindy fined, suspended

Brampton's Mike Folkes and Newfoundland's James Melindy have both been suspended for seven games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of their actions prior to the start of ECHL Game #733, Newfoundland at Brampton, on Feb. 24.

Folkes missed Brampton's games vs. Newfoundland on Feb. 24 and vs. Wheeling on Feb. 26 and will miss games at Newfoundland (March 1 and March 2), vs. Toledo (March 6) and vs. Reading (March 9 and March 10).

Melindy missed Newfoundland's game at Brampton on Feb. 24 and will miss games vs. Brampton (March 1 and March 2), vs. Reading (March 5 and March 6) and vs. Orlando (March March 8 and March 9).

Additionally, both the Brampton and Newfoundland organizations have been fined an undisclosed amount.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

Orlando's Thompson fined, suspended

Orlando's Tayler Thompson has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #718, Greenville at Orlando, on Feb. 24.

Thompson was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for kneeing under Rule #50.5 at 5:14 of the first period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.

Thompson will miss Orlando's game vs. Florida on Feb. 27.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 26, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.