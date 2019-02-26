ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions
February 26, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Tuesday announced the following fines and suspensions.
Brampton's Folkes, Newfoundland's Melindy fined, suspended
Brampton's Mike Folkes and Newfoundland's James Melindy have both been suspended for seven games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of their actions prior to the start of ECHL Game #733, Newfoundland at Brampton, on Feb. 24.
Folkes missed Brampton's games vs. Newfoundland on Feb. 24 and vs. Wheeling on Feb. 26 and will miss games at Newfoundland (March 1 and March 2), vs. Toledo (March 6) and vs. Reading (March 9 and March 10).
Melindy missed Newfoundland's game at Brampton on Feb. 24 and will miss games vs. Brampton (March 1 and March 2), vs. Reading (March 5 and March 6) and vs. Orlando (March March 8 and March 9).
Additionally, both the Brampton and Newfoundland organizations have been fined an undisclosed amount.
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
Orlando's Thompson fined, suspended
Orlando's Tayler Thompson has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #718, Greenville at Orlando, on Feb. 24.
Thompson was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for kneeing under Rule #50.5 at 5:14 of the first period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.
Thompson will miss Orlando's game vs. Florida on Feb. 27.
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 26, 2019
- ECHL Transactions - February 26 - ECHL
- Mavericks Complete Trade with Rapid City, Receive Defenseman Brayden Sherbinin - Kansas City Mavericks
- Rush Complete Trade with Mavericks - Rapid City Rush
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Fuel Deal for ECHL Rights to Defenseman Travis Brown - Indy Fuel
- Thunder Acquires Shore from Indy - Wichita Thunder
- Royals Announce 4 Roster Moves; Huntebrinker, Krushelnyski Return from AHL - Reading Royals
- Americans Salituro Named the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week - Allen Americans
- Allen's Salituro Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week - ECHL
- Greenville Extends Stingrays' Woes - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Atlanta Gets Fawcett from Reading, Pyrochta Recalled to Milwaukee - Atlanta Gladiators
- Mariners Weekly: Riley Armstrong Returns to Utah as Mariners Push for Playoffs - Maine Mariners
- Eiserman Strikes Late But SC Falls to Rabbits on Education Day - South Carolina Stingrays
- Wheeling Leaps out Early and Defeats Brampton Tuesday Morning - Brampton Beast
- Nailers Take Beast to School, 6-2 - Wheeling Nailers
- Americans Weekly Update - Allen Americans
- Grizzlies Home for 3 Games this Week - Utah Grizzlies
- Adirondack's Sakellaropoulos Named CCM/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Alex Sakellaropoulos Named Ccm ECHL Goaltender of the Week - Adirondack Thunder
- Edwardh and Ward Recalled to Binghamton - Adirondack Thunder
- Nailers at Beast Game Day Snap Shot, February 26 - Wheeling Nailers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.