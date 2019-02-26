Everblades Make Trio of Transactions

February 26, 2019 - Florida Everblades News Release





ESTERO, Fla. - Florida Everblades head coach Brad Ralph announced on Tuesday a series of transactions that included the addition of forward Philippe Hudon, the loan of Joe Cox to the American Hockey League's Laval Rocket, and the return of defenseman Matt Finn from a loan to the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack.

A fifth-round draft pick of the Detroit Red Wings in the 2011 NHL Draft, Hudon comes to the Everblades after a five-year career with Concordia University, which is based in Montréal, Québec. Hudon notched 28 goals and 46 assists for 74 points over 105 games in his career with the Stingers. A native of Hudson, Québec, Hudon compiled the most productive offensive season of his collegiate career this year, posting career-highs in assists (18) and points (25).

Prior to his Canadian collegiate career, Hudon played three seasons with the Victoriaville Tigres in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. He gathered 71 points (37g-34a) in 156 career games with the Tigres. After tabbing just five points in his rookie season with the Tigres in 2011-12, Hudon registered 66 points over his final two seasons with the team.

A second-year pro, Cox's call-up to the Rocket is his first career AHL call-up. The Chelsea, Michigan, native leads Florida in goals (27), assists (34), points (61), and games played (55). In addition to ranking second in the ECHL in points, Cox leads the league with a +46 plus-minus rating. He has 115 career ECHL points (49g-66a) in 130 games.

Before beginning his ECHL career, Cox played four seasons at Michigan State University, where he logged 69 career points (28g-41a) over 143 games. He served as an alternate captain as a junior in 2015-16 before captaining the Spartans as a senior in the 2016-17 campaign.

Finn returns to the 'Blades from his second AHL loan of the season after playing in four games for the Wolf Pack. The Toronto, Ontario, native has suited up in eight AHL games this season, including four for the Grand Rapids Griffins, and has seen ice time in 78 career AHL contests with 19 points (8g-11a).

Finn leads all 'Blades defensemen with his 0.69 points-per-game average and has totaled 18 points (9g-9a) in 26 games for Florida this season. The 6-foot-1, 205-pound blueliner has netted 68 career ECHL points (28g-40a) in 115 games since turning professional after four seasons in the Ontario Hockey League with the Guelph Storm.

Florida starts a stretch of four games in five days with a Wednesday night matchup in Orlando against the Solar Bears. Faceoff is slated for 7 p.m. ET at the Amway Center.

