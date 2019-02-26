Edwardh and Ward Recalled to Binghamton

GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, announced today that forwards John Edwardh and Brian Ward has been recalled to the American Hockey League's Binghamton Devils.

Edwardh, 24, earns his second recall to the AHL this season after signing an American League contract with the Devils this summer. In 46 games played for the Thunder, the former UMass-Lowell Riverhawk has potted 23 goals and added 28 assists for 51 total points, which ranks second on the Thunder in scoring.

The Calgary, Alberta native is currently riding a 15-game ECHL scoring streak where he has accumulated 23 points (10g-13a) and has racked up 34 points (16g-18a) over his last 23 games played. Edwardh's 51 points on the season ranks second in the league for all rookie skaters.

Ward, 27, is playing his best hockey of the season since being sent to the Thunder from his first stint in the AHL earlier this year. Since being re-assigned to Adirondack prior to the January 16 game against Wheeling, the alternate captain has 17 points (9g-8a) from 18 games played and has six goals in his last eight games.

The Thunder hit the ice for a trio of games this weekend, all on the road. Adirondack travels to Manchester for games Friday and Saturday evenings before finishing its weekend three-in-three with a Sunday matinee in Worcester. For the latest Thunder news, follow the team on all social media @ECHLThunder.

