Klima Recalled to Tucson

February 26, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release





NORFOLK, VA - The Norfolk Admirals, ECHL affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, have announced Monday that forward Kelly Klima has been recalled to the Tucson Roadrunners of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Klima, 21, earns the call-up after posting 16 points (8g, 8a) in the month of February. Klima has recorded 28 points (14g, 14a) in 27 games with the Admirals this season after spending the early part of the season on injured reserve.

The 5-10, 170-pound forward joined the Admirals after recording 36 points (18g, 18a) in 58 games played last season with Chicoutimi of the QMJHL. Klima concluded his QMJHL career compiling 128 points (64g, 62a) with 206 penalty minutes in 186 career games split between Chicoutimi and the Moncton Wildcats from 2015-18. The Tampa, Florida native also appeared in 15 games with the London Knights (OHL) in 2014-15.

Kelly Klima is the son of longtime NHL forward Petr Klima who posted 573 points in 786 NHL games. Klima is also under an AHL contract with Tucson for the 2018-19 Season.

The Admirals return home to face the Reading Royals this Friday and Saturday at Scope. Game time for both games is 7:00 p.m.

Upcoming Home Games & Promotions

Friday, March 1, vs. Reading, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 2, vs. Reading, 7:00 p.m. Nickelodeon Double Dare Night and Pucks & Paws night. Bring your dog to the game. The Admirals will be wearing special Double Dare themed jerseys.

Admirals Ticket Information

Single Game Tickets may be purchased at the Scope Box Office, or online at

Ticketmaster.com

Discounted Group Tickets: Bring your group of 10 or more to a game at a discounted price! Group tickets are available for all home games. Fundraising opportunities are also available.

2018-19 Ticket Packages are Currently on Sale! The Admirals offer flexible partial plans that will best fit your schedule and budget!

For more information regarding ticket options, or Norfolk Admirals Hockey, visit NorfolkAdmirals.com or call the Admirals office at (757) 640-1212!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 26, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.