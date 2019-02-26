Klima Recalled to Tucson
February 26, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release
NORFOLK, VA - The Norfolk Admirals, ECHL affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, have announced Monday that forward Kelly Klima has been recalled to the Tucson Roadrunners of the American Hockey League (AHL).
Klima, 21, earns the call-up after posting 16 points (8g, 8a) in the month of February. Klima has recorded 28 points (14g, 14a) in 27 games with the Admirals this season after spending the early part of the season on injured reserve.
The 5-10, 170-pound forward joined the Admirals after recording 36 points (18g, 18a) in 58 games played last season with Chicoutimi of the QMJHL. Klima concluded his QMJHL career compiling 128 points (64g, 62a) with 206 penalty minutes in 186 career games split between Chicoutimi and the Moncton Wildcats from 2015-18. The Tampa, Florida native also appeared in 15 games with the London Knights (OHL) in 2014-15.
Kelly Klima is the son of longtime NHL forward Petr Klima who posted 573 points in 786 NHL games. Klima is also under an AHL contract with Tucson for the 2018-19 Season.
The Admirals return home to face the Reading Royals this Friday and Saturday at Scope. Game time for both games is 7:00 p.m.
Upcoming Home Games & Promotions
Friday, March 1, vs. Reading, 7:00 p.m.
Saturday, March 2, vs. Reading, 7:00 p.m. Nickelodeon Double Dare Night and Pucks & Paws night. Bring your dog to the game. The Admirals will be wearing special Double Dare themed jerseys.
Admirals Ticket Information
Single Game Tickets may be purchased at the Scope Box Office, or online at
Ticketmaster.com
Discounted Group Tickets: Bring your group of 10 or more to a game at a discounted price! Group tickets are available for all home games. Fundraising opportunities are also available.
2018-19 Ticket Packages are Currently on Sale! The Admirals offer flexible partial plans that will best fit your schedule and budget!
For more information regarding ticket options, or Norfolk Admirals Hockey, visit NorfolkAdmirals.com or call the Admirals office at (757) 640-1212!
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 26, 2019
- Klima Recalled to Tucson - Norfolk Admirals
- Everblades Make Trio of Transactions - Florida Everblades
- ECHL Transactions - February 26 - ECHL
- Mavericks Complete Trade with Rapid City, Receive Defenseman Brayden Sherbinin - Kansas City Mavericks
- Rush Complete Trade with Mavericks - Rapid City Rush
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Fuel Deal for ECHL Rights to Defenseman Travis Brown - Indy Fuel
- Thunder Acquires Shore from Indy - Wichita Thunder
- Royals Announce 4 Roster Moves; Huntebrinker, Krushelnyski Return from AHL - Reading Royals
- Americans Salituro Named the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week - Allen Americans
- Allen's Salituro Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week - ECHL
- Greenville Extends Stingrays' Woes - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Atlanta Gets Fawcett from Reading, Pyrochta Recalled to Milwaukee - Atlanta Gladiators
- Mariners Weekly: Riley Armstrong Returns to Utah as Mariners Push for Playoffs - Maine Mariners
- Eiserman Strikes Late But SC Falls to Rabbits on Education Day - South Carolina Stingrays
- Wheeling Leaps out Early and Defeats Brampton Tuesday Morning - Brampton Beast
- Nailers Take Beast to School, 6-2 - Wheeling Nailers
- Americans Weekly Update - Allen Americans
- Grizzlies Home for 3 Games this Week - Utah Grizzlies
- Adirondack's Sakellaropoulos Named CCM/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Alex Sakellaropoulos Named Ccm ECHL Goaltender of the Week - Adirondack Thunder
- Edwardh and Ward Recalled to Binghamton - Adirondack Thunder
- Nailers at Beast Game Day Snap Shot, February 26 - Wheeling Nailers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.