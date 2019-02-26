Atlanta Gets Fawcett from Reading, Pyrochta Recalled to Milwaukee

DULUTH, G.A. - The Atlanta Gladiators announced on Tuesday that they have traded cash considerations to the Reading Royals for forward Tyson Fawcett while the Nashville Predators have recalled defenseman Filip Pyrochta to the Milwaukee Admirals.

Fawcett, 25, joins Atlanta after notching one goal in six games for the Reading Royals. He started the year in Jacksonville where he posted four points (3g, 1a) in 29 games with the Icemen. The forward has amassed 278 games played in the ECHL over the last four seasons and registered 118 points (52g, 66a) for Jacksonville, Reading, Tulsa, Fort Wayne, Elmira, Evansville, and Brampton. The Barrie, ON native set career highs in goals (22), assists (20), points (42) and games played (72) under head coach, Jeff Pyle with the Evansville IceMen in 2015-16. The 5-foot-7, 165-pound forward has two games of AHL experience with the Rochester Americans during the 2016-17 campaign. Fawcett will meet the team in Atlanta on Thursday and wear number 11 for the Gladiators.

Pyrochta, 22, returns to Milwaukee where he has 24 games played this season. In 14 contests with Atlanta, the Czech Republic native has secured five points (2g, 3a) and a plus-seven rating. The North American pro hockey rookie earned his first professional multi-point effort this past Saturday in Rapid City with two assists.

