Thunder Acquires Shore from Indy

February 26, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release





Wichita, KS - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today that the team has acquired forward Quentin Shore from the Indy Fuel in exchange for the ECHL rights to defenseman Travis Brown.

Shore, 24, has appeared in 39 games for the Fuel this season. A native of Denver, Colorado, the 6-foot-2, 185-pound forward has tallied 34 points (14g, 20a) so far this season. He began his pro career in 2016-17 with the Manchester Monarchs and also appeared in 13 games that season for the American Hockey League's Ontario Reign. He recorded 43 points (18g, 25a) in 56 games for the Monarchs and added 15 points (6g, 0a) in 19 playoff games that season.

Prior to turning pro, Shore attended the University of Denver and helped the Pioneers to a NCHC Title in 2013-14. He finished his collegiate career with 98 points (40g, 58a) in 151 games. In 2013, Shore was drafted by the Ottawa Senators in the sixth round (#168) in the NHL Entry Draft.

Brown is currently up with the AHL's San Antonio Rampage. He has 19 points (10g, 9a) in 29 games so far this season for the Thunder.

The Thunder returns home this Thursday to face the Rapid City Rush starting at 7:05 p.m.

Individual tickets for all games are on sale now. Season tickets are still available for purchase. Get your seats for just $15 per month. All it takes is a $1 deposit per seat to reserve yours today. To learn more, click here or contact a Thunder representative at the office today!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 26, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.