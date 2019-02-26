Greenville Extends Stingrays' Woes

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits pulled ahead late in the second period, added an insurance goal, and got a strong start from goaltender Garrett Bartus as the Swamp Rabbits defeated the South Carolina Stingrays 3-2 on Tuesday morning at the North Charleston Coliseum. The Rays have lost ten games in a row.

Brendan Harms scored the insurance goal, which proved to be the game-winning goal, at the nine-minute mark of the third period. Brian Morgan forced a turnover off of the stick of Kevin McKernan, and Harms shot top shelf over the shoulder of Parker Milner to give Greenville a 3-1 lead.

Shane Eiserman scored with under five minutes to go in the third to cut Greenville's lead to one, but Bartus held the fort with 12 saves in the third period to keep the lead. He made 29 saves in the game.

Greenville pulled into the lead late into the second period on an innocent-looking play. With time ticking down in the second period, Michael Pelech chipped the puck to the wing, and as Travis Howe caught up to the puck at the base of the right wing circle, fired a slap shot that hit paydirt. It was Howe's second goal of the season.

Both teams traded tallies in the second period, with Greenville striking first. As Dan Milan's cross-checking minor penalty came to an end, the Swamp Rabbits went to work. J.C. Brassard worked in behind the net in his return to the lineup, and centered the puck to Austen Brassard waiting at the side of the net, and his shot found the back of the net to give Greenville the 1-0 lead.

South Carolina tied it on a fluky goal from Patrick Gaul just 45 seconds later.

The Swamp Rabbits' penalty kill continued to rise to the occasion even after early penalty trouble. Greenville took two penalties in the first five minutes of the game, and just two others for the rest of the game, and killed them all off, extending the success that the PK has had over the past week.

South Carolina outshot Greenville 31-26 for the game after strong pressure in the third period.

South Carolina travels to Greenville to complete the home-and-home set on Thursday, February 28. For tickets, go to SwampRabbits.com.

