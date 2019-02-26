Americans Salituro Named the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week
February 26, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Allen, Texas - The ECHL announced today that Americans forward Dante Salituro has been named the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week.
Salituro had three goals and four assists in three games against the Utah Grizzlies last weekend. The native of Willowdale, Ontario is in his first season with the Americans. He's on a season-high six-game point streak. In that stretch, he has four goals and eight assists for 12 points.
He played his junior hockey with the Ottawa 67's, where he led his team in scoring two of the four seasons. Salituro and Allen teammate Stepan Falkovsky played in Ottawa together during the 2015-2016 season.
Salituro led the Americans in points during the month of January, with 15. He's currently second on the team in scoring this year with 46 points, three behind team leader Zach Pochiro.
The Allen Americans return to action this Friday night against the Tulsa Oilers. The Americans have the longest current ECHL win streak at four games.
Dante Salituro was named the ECHL Player of the Week today. To show our appreciation for Dante, we will be offering $15-dollar tickets (his number), in our Preferred Ticket Sections, for games on March 1st, 3rd, 6th and 8th. Tickets can be purchased by clicking the link below. Be sure to use the promo code 'DANTE' for the special pricing. Call 972-912-1000 for more information.
AllenAmericans.com/dante-offer
Americans Next Home Game:
Friday, March 1st vs. Tulsa Oilers
Time: 7:05 pm CST
Venue: Allen Event Center
Images from this story
|
Allen Americans forward Dante Salituro scores against the Wichita Thunder
(Ed Bailey)
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 26, 2019
- Fuel Deal for ECHL Rights to Defenseman Travis Brown - Indy Fuel
- Thunder Acquires Shore from Indy - Wichita Thunder
- Royals Announce 4 Roster Moves; Huntebrinker, Krushelnyski Return from AHL - Reading Royals
- Americans Salituro Named the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week - Allen Americans
- Allen's Salituro Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week - ECHL
- Greenville Extends Stingrays' Woes - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Atlanta Gets Fawcett from Reading, Pyrochta Recalled to Milwaukee - Atlanta Gladiators
- Mariners Weekly: Riley Armstrong Returns to Utah as Mariners Push for Playoffs - Maine Mariners
- Eiserman Strikes Late But SC Falls to Rabbits on Education Day - South Carolina Stingrays
- Wheeling Leaps out Early and Defeats Brampton Tuesday Morning - Brampton Beast
- Nailers Take Beast to School, 6-2 - Wheeling Nailers
- Americans Weekly Update - Allen Americans
- Grizzlies Home for 3 Games this Week - Utah Grizzlies
- Adirondack's Sakellaropoulos Named CCM/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Alex Sakellaropoulos Named Ccm ECHL Goaltender of the Week - Adirondack Thunder
- Edwardh and Ward Recalled to Binghamton - Adirondack Thunder
- Nailers at Beast Game Day Snap Shot, February 26 - Wheeling Nailers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.