Americans Salituro Named the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week

February 26, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release





Allen, Texas - The ECHL announced today that Americans forward Dante Salituro has been named the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week.

Salituro had three goals and four assists in three games against the Utah Grizzlies last weekend. The native of Willowdale, Ontario is in his first season with the Americans. He's on a season-high six-game point streak. In that stretch, he has four goals and eight assists for 12 points.

He played his junior hockey with the Ottawa 67's, where he led his team in scoring two of the four seasons. Salituro and Allen teammate Stepan Falkovsky played in Ottawa together during the 2015-2016 season.

Salituro led the Americans in points during the month of January, with 15. He's currently second on the team in scoring this year with 46 points, three behind team leader Zach Pochiro.

The Allen Americans return to action this Friday night against the Tulsa Oilers. The Americans have the longest current ECHL win streak at four games.

Dante Salituro was named the ECHL Player of the Week today. To show our appreciation for Dante, we will be offering $15-dollar tickets (his number), in our Preferred Ticket Sections, for games on March 1st, 3rd, 6th and 8th. Tickets can be purchased by clicking the link below. Be sure to use the promo code 'DANTE' for the special pricing. Call 972-912-1000 for more information.

AllenAmericans.com/dante-offer

Americans Next Home Game:

Friday, March 1st vs. Tulsa Oilers

Time: 7:05 pm CST

Venue: Allen Event Center

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 26, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.