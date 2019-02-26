Rush Complete Trade with Mavericks

February 26, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release





(RAPID CITY, SD) - The Rapid City Rush announced today that the team has completed a future considerations trade prior to their road trip in Wichita and Allen. Earlier this month, the team traded the rights of forward Zach Fischer in exchange for the rights to Andrew Radjenovic and future considerations. The Rush have now fulfilled that future considerations part, sending rookie defenseman Brayden Sherbinin to the Mavericks.

Sherbinin made his professional debut last season with the Rush following his USports career with the University of Calgary. The 6'2", 185-pound defenseman played in 40 games this year with the Rush, scoring a goal along with 6 assists for 7 points. In total with the Rush dating back to his pro debut in Allen on March 2, 2018, he played in 57 games, earning 3 goals, 8 assists, and 11 points.

The Rush now embark on a two-game road trip next week, beginning with a Thursday night game against the Wichita Thunder. Puck drop at INTRUST Bank Arena is slated for 6:05 p.m. MST.

